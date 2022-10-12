The Estefan family appeared on Despierta América.

The audience did not like what they saw.

Their ‘Christmas’ celebration drew many complaints.

Emilio and Gloria Estefan appeared on Despierta América along with their daughter to perform a song alluding to December festivities but, what was initially intended to be a celebration, led to complaints from the morning show’s audience who could not believe what was happening.

The morning shows do a lot to entertain their audiences and, on this occasion, Despierta América went further than their fans expected by decorating the set for Christmas and welcoming Gloria Estefan and her family to do something unexpected.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan appear to celebrate Christmas in October

Despierta América posted several photos and videos to let the audience know that the Estefan family would be celebrating the arrival of the holiday season with a song alluding to Christmas, even though we’re in the middle of October, when Halloween or Thanksgiving have not even passed. This bothered people who were watching.

In one of the videos, Emilio and Gloria Estefan appear together with their daughter and grandson Sasha Argento. They give Sasha an electric guitar that the young man accepts with much love and affection while his grandparents and the hosts celebrate as if it were already Christmas.