Gloria Estefan and her family appear on ‘Despierta América’ and make the audience angry (VIDEO)
The Estefan family appeared on the show Despierta América. The audience did not agree so much with what they did.
Emilio and Gloria Estefan appeared on Despierta América along with their daughter to perform a song alluding to December festivities but, what was initially intended to be a celebration, led to complaints from the morning show’s audience who could not believe what was happening.
The morning shows do a lot to entertain their audiences and, on this occasion, Despierta América went further than their fans expected by decorating the set for Christmas and welcoming Gloria Estefan and her family to do something unexpected.
Gloria and Emilio Estefan appear to celebrate Christmas in October
Despierta América posted several photos and videos to let the audience know that the Estefan family would be celebrating the arrival of the holiday season with a song alluding to Christmas, even though we’re in the middle of October, when Halloween or Thanksgiving have not even passed. This bothered people who were watching.
In one of the videos, Emilio and Gloria Estefan appear together with their daughter and grandson Sasha Argento. They give Sasha an electric guitar that the young man accepts with much love and affection while his grandparents and the hosts celebrate as if it were already Christmas.
Did the Despierta América audience dislike what the Estefans did?
The description of the post where, in addition to the video, the family can be seen in a photo, reads: “A morning that will go down in history, the Estefan family for the first time together exclusively present their Christmas theme. #estefanfamilychristmas.” Despierta América hoped to give its audience a gift.
But the followers of the morning show were shocked, outraged and not at all pleased with this, commenting: “They represent their interests but not the Latino community, when have they seen supporting? They are never just good for them.” “God, but could it be that I slept for two months??? It’s Christmas already?? what happened to these people?” “Why don’t they let Halloween come? and November.”
Did everything go wrong for Gloria Estefan and her family on Despierta América?
More people were upset with Despierta América’s attitude about the Christmas decorations and Gloria Estefan and her family’s visit: “They have money and Christmas can come when they want, that simple gentleman.” “Christmas for a day?? I don’t understand… Sometimes I think I should stop following this account.” “Christmas means the Estefans, hey, you want to burn the year off so fast.”
“But what happens to these people? Christmas! Are they be crazy?!” “Segment of millionaires for millionaires.” “Haha, how ridiculous showing off on television.” “What’s with the Christmas decorations? It’s autumn, not winter yet.” SEE THE VIDEO OF GLORIA ESTEFAN AND HER FAMILY ON DESPIERTA AMERICA.