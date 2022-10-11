Was it Jenni? Mrs. Rosa names the black sheep of the Rivera family

Mrs. Rosa shares a revealing video.

The so-called Great Lady names the black sheep of the Rivera family.

“As a mother, you always want the best for them, although sometimes they don’t see it that way.” Mrs. Rosa shared a revealing video on her official YouTube channel, where she has more than 200,000 subscribers. She said who the black sheep of the Rivera family is and it turns out she named the most unexpected person. Was she referring to her daughter Jenni, La Diva de la Banda? For more than 40 years, Rosa Amelia Saavedra was married to Don Pedro Rivera and they had six children: Pedro Jr, Gustavo, Jenni, Lupillo, Juan and Rosie. After El Patriarca del Corrido’s infidelity, aside from his verbal abuse, Mrs. Rosa decided to ask for a divorce. However, in recent months they have had several pleasant moments together on social media. “As a teenager, he got into a lot of trouble,” says Mrs. Rosa of the family’s black sheep After greeting her followers with her characteristic charisma and holding a photograph of the family’s black sheep in her hands, Mrs. Rosa said she wanted to talk about one of her children who has had many things said about him. Of course, she is the only one who knows the whole truth. “This is a photo of… it’s not that he was in the (military) service, this photo is from when he was in a rehabilitation center, like a type of correctional facility for children and youth. Here he was 15 or 16 years old. At this time, we were working in the ‘Swami’, we worked Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. He hung out with heifers and youngsters,” said Mrs. Rosa.

“He met boys and girls who did not behave well” Quiet, while remembering this difficult time in her son’s life, Mrs. Rosa shared that Juan Rivera met ‘boys and girls’ who did not behave well: “I remember that everyone told Juan that he was good for nothing and that he would never achieve anything, much less would he be good for anything, which cannot be said to a person, much less to a child.” “But in every family there is a black sheep, even if you don’t want it to be. So thank God that you don’t have a black sheep in your family. I thought I had already won, that I had already taken my children ahead, but this one hung out with do-nothings and with people who used drugs. At home, when he made mistakes, he was hit with the with the hose, Jenni said that he was useless,” revealed La Diva de la Banda’s mother

Mrs. Rosa says that her other children told Juan Rivera that he was ‘good for nothing’ In another part of this video, Mrs. Rosa tearfully said that Pedro Jr., Gustavo and Lupillo told Juan Rivera that he was good for nothing: “But there was his mother who never left, I never left. I told him: ‘You’re someone, son, you’re good for something, it’s just that you have very bad friends and you hang out with friends who don’t suit you.’” Her youngest son’s response broke her heart: “It’s not my friends, it’s me.” In any case, the Great Lady believes that if her son had not been associated with these friends, everything would have been different: “One day he left home and there were beepers, he called me and told me that Jenni had told him that he was good for nothing and that’s why he had left the house.”

“One day you are going to be someone in life,” Mrs. Rosa told her son Juan Finally, Mrs. Rosa recalled that she told her son Juan that one day he would be someone in life and that it did not matter what his siblings, including Jenni, told him. “You should never lower your children’s morale and tell them, ‘You’re a blockhead, you’re a moron, you’re this, you’re that,’ No, although sometimes you feel like doing it.” “I wasn’t going to tell him that he was a black sheep. No, of course not, he was the ‘little white sheep’ for me. He already composed corridos. He already sang at that time, but the singing and fame is useless, many times they take on more vices,” shared Mrs. Rosa, who recalled that on one occasion they arrested Juan and some friends who were carrying drugs, so she thought he would go to jail. Instead, he went to rehab, where he stayed for four or five months. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)