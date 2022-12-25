Nostradamus’ prophecies reveal what’s in store for 2023

The seven prophecies of Nostradamus.

What will happen in the world in 2023?

Nostradamus’ predictions are revealed. Just a few days before the end of 2022, Nostradamus’s prophecies reveal what is in store for the world in 2023. Here’s what you need to know about his shocking predictions. According to The Sun, from wars to space travel, Nostradamus is claimed to have foreseen the major events that have shaped the world. The French astrologer, whose birth name was Michel de Nostradame, made a series of predictions before he died in July 1566. Nostradamus’ prophecies reveal what’s in store for the world in 2023 It has even been claimed that more than 70 percent of Nostradamus’ prophecies have come true. His legion of devotees say that Hitler, the moon landing and the Covid pandemic were all predicted by Nostradamus. Among his thousands of cryptic prophecies, there are also believed to be those that include chilling details of how our world will end. The first of the prophecies is about the race to colonize Mars, which is being led by Elon Musk. However, Nostradamus predicts that this could suffer a setback next year. The Space X founder has said that humans could even land on the Red Planet by 2029. But Nostradamus has predicted that 2023 could see that timetable jump off course. According to the French mystic: “Heavenly fire when the lights of Mars go out.”

Cannibals walking the Earth and another World War Nostradamus has a grim prediction for the world at a time of rising food prices. Humans will begin to take desperate measures to survive, including resorting to cannibalism. “No abbots, monks, no novices to learn; Honey shall cost far more than candle-wax,” he said. “So high will the bushel of wheat rise, that man will be eating his fellow man.” Nostradamus also worryingly predicts that a bigger conflict could arise from the war in Ukraine. “Seven months the Great War, people dead of evil-doing,” he wrote. Or it could refer to the ongoing conflict between China and Taiwan that threatens to drag the US to a terrifying nuclear war. But the French city of Rouen strangely seems to escape Armageddon in the terrifying prediction. “Rouen, Evreux will not fall to the King,” wrote Nostradamus.

Nostradamus reveals that there will be a new Pope and “heavenly fire” Nostradamus also predicts a new Pope will succeed Francis in 2023. Pope Francis will be the last true pope and the pontiff who takes his place will create a scandal, says the French mystic. “In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will be Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End,” reports WION News. The flamboyant Frenchman has also predicted a “heavenly fire in the royal building”. This has been interpreted as suggesting that a new world order will rise from the ashes of civilization. But others believe that this could refer to the “end times” or the beginning of a new world order.

On global warming and the ‘new world order’ Nostradamus had also predicted that temperatures would rise further and sea levels would rise to unexpected levels. He wrote: “Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea: The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil. When Rhodes and Genoa half-starved shall be, the local folk to cut them up shall toil.” Finally, he also talks about the new alliance of two great powers who unite in their writings. Interestingly, he says that this new alignment will be between a strong man and a weak man or even a male and female leader. The alliance seems to work despite itself, but unfortunately its good effects will not last long.