Daughter of Nostradamus, Antonella Pilar, gives her predictions for 2023

Daughter of Nostradamus shares a surprising video.

Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar gives her predictions for 2023.

“What can we do to reverse the negativity that is coming next year?” “God free us from all evil and danger.” When nobody saw it coming, through her official YouTube channel, where she has more than 200,000 subscribers, Peruvian clairvoyant Antonella Pilar, better known as the Daughter of Nostradamus, shares a surprising video giving her predictions for 2023 and 2024. The psychic said from her first reading of the cards for 2023 gives the number 7, the year of the killer snake: “We must be prepared because this is the year of gossip. This cards tells me that 2023 will be the year of infidelities and breakups. Also, it will be the year of the pregnancies a busy year of surprises.“ “2023 will be a year of great confusion,” says the Daughter of Nostradamus Next, looking at her cards, the Daughter of Nostradamus announced that 2023 will be a year of great confusion where, “The powerful end up upside down. You have to be careful (with) things that will come to light, but we will also see months of a lot of violence, riots and demonstrations in the streets.” “The economy will take a sudden turn, something never seen before, something unthinkable, where people will lose the little they have and millionaires, with a lot of money, will lose fortunes due to bad choices, a bad investment, a bad move, they will lose everything,” said the Peruvian psychic. And this was only the beginning. (Filed as: Daughter of Nostradamus predictions for 2023)

“The dollar is going to surprise us” The Daughter of Nostradamus said that the dollar will surprise us, apart from the fact that people will not know what to do and will panic: “What happens with the dollar will affect the whole world, all countries, it does not matter wherever you are, it will affect everyone, because inflation is so great that there will be no food and the few food items you can find will be very expensive.” According to La Jornada, the US stock markets closed higher this past Tuesday, awaiting further clues from the US central bank on the actions of its monetary policy, although the dollar fell internationally. (Filed Under: Daughter of Nostradamus is ahead of everyone and gives her predictions for 2023)

More attacks are coming, says the Daughter of Nostradamus Now, the Daughter of Nostradamus revealed that, taking into account Black Penumbra card, more attacks will be ‘triggered’, so people will be afraid to walk the streets: “Waves of attacks are coming. This new year will be the year of attacks and massacres. I see social outbreaks in various countries, demonstrations and protests that start out peaceful, but are bathed in blood and even end in fire.” As if that were not enough, the Peruvian clairvoyant visualizes a military presence in the streets: “Be careful in the United States, too, be very careful, especially in Texas, Illinois, Miami, New York, Washington, Florida, Mexico City, Nuevo León, Sonora, Guanajuato, Tijuana, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas…” As of July of this year, according to CNN, there have been at least 308 mass shootings in the US.

The Daughter of Nostradamus says that “mourning is coming in the Vatican” In another part of this video, which caused all kinds of reactions among users, the Daughter of Nostradamus said that “mourning is coming in the Vatican”. Although she also sees the death of a former president or a very important politician, not counting the passing of a Mexican artist, but it would not be the only one: “Three well-known Mexican artists will leave at once.” According to Excelsior reports, Pope Francis asked José María Villalón, chief medical officer of the Spanish soccer team Atlético de Madrid, for help due to knee pain that has forced him to use a wheelchair. Could it be that he suffers from some other disease and they have not disclosed it? TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE With information from Jornada, CNN and Excelsior.