Canelo apologizes to the Argentine soccer player: "I got carried away." A week ago, Canelo Álvarez went through one of his biggest scandals when he exploded at Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, attacking the superstar on multiple occasions through his official Twitter account. Why? It all started with a leaked video of Messi where he was appeared to be kicking a Mexican National Team jersey after facing them at the World Cup in Qatar. One of the people who has weighed in on this is Mhoni Vidente. Mhoni Vidente's opinion of the fight between Canelo and Messi In her regular video for El Heraldo de México, the astrologer spoke about this controversy that's been trending. Mhoni Vidente said that Canelo has an explosive temper and he did not handle the situation in the best way. "Definitely there you realize that it is not who does it to you, but who pays it for you. Canelo has a very explosive and energetic character. He is grateful that he has fully defended the flag, being patriotic and very authentic. He must understand that football is to unite, not to separate, not to seek violence," said Mhoni.

Does Canelo have a problem with his temper? It should be noted that Mhoni Vidente predicted Argentina would beat Mexico. So far, Messi has not responded to Saúl Álvarez's outburst. "Now I understand that Canelo has had several problems because of his personality. I think that the discipline he has, so many hormones, is so much that he explodes uncontrollably." Mhoni predicted what will happen between the two athletes.

Mhoni Vidente predicts that there will be reconciliation Mhoni revealed her final prediction about the misunderstanding that occurred last week between the superstars of soccer and boxing. "I see them both together in France, I see them together completely reconciled, taking a photo, having dinner, talking, talking about the situation that happened and that it will not get any further, it was simply a misunderstanding," Mhoni Vidente assured. "I think that in a few months they will reconcile and everything will be forgotten," she also said. This issue that Canelo had with Messi sparked a wave of criticism for the boxer, who has already apologized to the Argentine soccer player. Important personalities and stars like Mike Tyson have come out in defense of Messi and have attacked Canelo: "If he dares to touch him, I will have to return to the ring," boxer Mike Tyson recently commented, according to ESPN.

Canelo had no choice but to apologize After his outburst, Canelo ended up apologizing to Lionel Messi, saying he felt quite sorry for what happened and for everything he said. "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place. I said sorry to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was me," Medio Tiempo quoted Canelo. (WATCH VIDEO OF MHONI).