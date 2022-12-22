Pope Francis could be about to step down.

The highest authority of the Catholic Church is in question.

Is anything the matter with the Holy Father? Alarms have gone off this weekend around the Catholic Church as Pope Francis has revealed something that has worried his faithful believers. He confessed a secret that he has been keeping for more than nine years. However, he did not think the revelation would create such panic among faithful Catholic followers. In an interview Pope Francis opened up, making a good impression, but he did not expect he would cause such an uproar.

A Hispanic Pope On February 11, 2013, Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation from office, citing “lack of strength”. The announcement was made in Latin during the canonization session of the Otranto martyrs, surprising everyone present. It was the first time a pope had resigned of his own free will in 600 years. After obtaining the necessary majority in the vote of the conclave, Cardinal Bergoglio of Argentina chose the name of Francisco as his pontifical name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, an Italian saint who, in the 13th century founded the Franciscan Order, and who was characterized by his dedication to the poor and his extreme humility.

Is the Pope going to resign? Pope Francis revealed that he signed a resignation letter in case of medical impediment more than nine years ago when Italian Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone was the Vatican Secretary of State before Pietro Parolin replaced him on October 15, 2013. “I have already signed my renunciation.” “Tarcisio Bertone was the Secretary of State. I signed it and told him: If I should become impaired for medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation. Here you have it. I don’t know who Cardinal Bertone gave it to, but I gave it to him when he was Secretary of State,” said the pope in an interview published by the Spanish newspaper ABC on Sunday.

Pope Francis’ statement on sexual abuses Pope Francis, who turned 86 this Saturday, December 17, also refers to cases of sexual abuse by some religious people: “Against abuse, there is no possible negotiation, they are destroyed people.” These acts have been denounced for many years. “It’s very painful, very painful. They are people destroyed by someone who should have helped them mature and grow. That is very hard. Even if there was only one case, it’s monstrous that the person who has to take you to God destroys you on the way. And on this there is no possible negotiation,” said the Holy Father.

Is Pope Francis in very poor health? Earlier this year, the Pope canceled a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan after doctors said he could also miss a subsequent trip to Canada unless he agreed to receive 20 more days of therapy and rest for his right knee. Last year, he underwent surgery to remove part of his colon due to diverticulitis, a common condition. He hopes he will not have the same need to resign as his predecessor, but now he only has to wait to see what time will tell. FILED UNDER: Pope Francis could resign