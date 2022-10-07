Britney Spears rejects her mom’s apology

Lynne Spears recently asked Britney to unblock her.

The singer revealed more about what her family put her through. “GO F**K YOURSELF” Britney Spears rejected her mother’s apology and unceremoniously told her to “go f**k yourself”. Lynne Spears, mother of the controversial singer, recently apologized to her daughter for the pain she went through. Lynne Spears’ pleas and apologies were not enough for the pop star, who recalled with deep anger the years of medical treatment and stays in the “psychiatric ward” which only made her painful situation worse. Britney Spears rejects her mother’s apology: “Go f**k yourself” On Wednesday, in a heartfelt Instagram post that has since been deleted, Britney Spears recalled how her family mistreated her. “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past, which made things worse!!!” wrote the famous singer. “As for my whole family, including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles and well damn, the whole audience… I was the mother f**king SAINT who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate… even in America, the land of the free!” she added.

“Not one mother f**king person stood up for me” The 40-year-old singer said that her father, Jamie Spears, kept her subdued for years. “Not one mother f**king person stood up for me! Mom, take your apology and go f**k yourself!!! And to all the doctors for f**king with my mind… I pray they all burn in hell!!! Kiss my mother f**king ass!!!” This emotional reaction from the Baby One More Time singer comes a few days after her mother, Lynn Spears, publicly asked her to forgive her and implored her to unblock her so that they could speak again in person, according to Page Six.

“I am soooo sorry for your pain! In an Instagram comment, 67-year-old Lynn Spears wrote last Saturday: “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and I miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!” Also, Lynn Spears has been ‘trying, trying and trying to get in touch’ with her daughter but since she has not been able to, she has found herself “with choice bot to resort to social media,” a source close to the mother told Page Six.

Does she owe her money? On the other hand, a source close to the singer indicated that Lynn Spears is still asking her daughter for more than $600,000 in legal fees, despite the “love” that the mother claims to have for her and her public apologies. In November 2021, a Los Angeles judge dismissed the guardianship of Britney’s father, after the successful singer pointed to her father Jamie Spears, 70, for having admitted her to a mental health center against her will and forced her to stay there.