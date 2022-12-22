Rapper Neto Reyno has died at the age of 40.

He had been battling cancer.

The cause of his death was not disclosed. MOURNING IN THE MUSIC WORLD! Mexican rapper, Neto Reyno has died at the age of 40. According to local media reports, the rapper’s death was announced on Facebook, where it was specified that in a short time more details about his funeral would be given. After his death was announced, social media was flooded with messages that various musicians and fans sent to the family, declaring their love for the music created by Neto Reyno and, of course, that they were praying for his spirit. May he rest in peace. RAPPER NETO REYNO DIES Mexican rapper Neto Reyno passed away on Monday at the age of 40. The rapper’s death was announced on social media by his partner, Mariel Caldera, who confirmed the news that saddened the rap music community. In a Facebook post, people said goodbye to Reyno. “Unfortunately, we have the sad news that Neto Reyno has just passed away. We will notify you where we will be watching over him, for those who would like to accompany him, Mariel Caldera,” was written on Neto’s Facebook page. His cause of death was not disclosed, but he had been battling cancer in recent months.

What happened to the rapper? The rapper’s family and girlfriend did not give further details about his death, but it was known that he had been going through chemotherapy. On Facebook, Neto Reyno announced that he was in poor health and asked his followers to pray for him. “I’m going for my 3rd Chemo, you already know, all your good vibes like Goku,” wrote Neto Reyno, in September. After that statement, he received messages of love and support from his fans. “A lot of strength and a good attitude.” “Go ahead boy, it will soon pass and you won’t even remember those things. God bless you and take care of you,” the messages said.

“Here only those who forget die” After the news of his death was released, his girlfriend, Mariel Caldera, wrote on social media about her loss and she sent a message to Reyno. In the post, she shared a photograph of the rapper and a child, emphasizing that they will always “love him” and that they will never be able to forget him. “We love you and you know it and half the world knows it and they know that you loved me as much as I loved you. Thank you for being with us at all stages of your life. Neto Reyno, in our minds and hearts, forever and ever. As we said… Here only those who forget die, wrote Mariel Caldera on Facebook. Filed Under: Rapper Neto Reyno dies

Who was Neto Reyno? The rapper from Monterrey, Nuevo León, stood out for his rap music and the collaborations he had with other performers such as the Santa Fe Klan and Alemán, according to Marca. The 40-year-old rapper shone for his songs and for working with Sociedad Café, becoming the pioneer of the genre. Neto Reyno began to rap in the 1980s and 1990s, gaining popularity in the community. In recent years, his music has taken a turn and the last single he released was La Luna, with Mariel Caldera. Filed Under: Rapper Neto Reyno dies