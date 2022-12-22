Inicio » English » Eugenio Derbez says Mexico is the most dangerous country in the world after Ciro Gómez Leyva’s attack

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, spoke out about the violence that the country is experiencing at the moment when he discussed the attack on journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva.

The Familia P. Luche star no longer lives in Mexico, however he is well aware that his native country is a place where danger is experienced everyday. Recently, Derbez spoke out about the the violence and said that it’s the “most dangerous” country in the world”.

The attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva

According to TV Notas, on Friday, December 16, the Mexican journalist and politician Ciro Gomez Leyva revealed in detail that he was almost killed in a traumatic incident.

The journalist was attacked by a group of armed people on the outskirts of his home. They shot at him several times. “From a motorcycle, the person, I think I remember, with a white and red jacket,” the journalist recounted in part of his statement. Filed Under: Eugenio Derbez Mexico most dangerous country

Derbez speaks out about the attack on the journalist

However, the incident didn’t end in tragedy and Ciro Gómez was safe thanks to his armored truck. He revealed this while showing images of the terrible attack. Given all this, the Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez made some statements….

The star and director of No se aceptan devoluciones, posted a statement on Twitter about what Leyva had experienced. “You cannot be indifferent to the attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva,” his statement begins. Filed Under: Eugenio Derbez Mexico most dangerous country

Eugenio Derbez asks people not to be indifferent

Eugenio went on to say that, for him, Mexico is the most dangerous country: “Because it occurs when Mexico is the most dangerous country in the world to practice journalism criticizing the government. Because our journalists are continuously attacked by the powerful. And because the freedom to express an opinion is at risk,” the producer said.

“Given the extremely high impunity before the attacks and murders of journalists, one cannot be indifferent. My solidarity is with Ciro and with all Mexican journalists,” Derbez’s statement concluded. However, not everyone took it in the best way. Filed Under: Eugenio Derbez Mexico most dangerous country

People turn against the actor

People exploded against Derbez with comments such as the following: “You are the ones who make a difference by always lying.” “And what do you think of the 49 babies at the ABC nursery? Of the 43 young people disappeared in Ayotzinapa? Of the massacres of Acteal and Aguas Blancas or of the outraged women in Atenco? Isn’t it awful? Or is one life worth more than another?”
“How easy it is to talk when you don’t live in Mexico, this has happened all your life, and nobody can do anything.” “Eugenio journalists have been murdered for many years and nobody has moved a single finger, most of the journalists murdered are not CGL type but street journalists, independent and nobody advocates for them,” said some people in the comments. Filed Under: Eugenio Derbez Mexico most dangerous country

