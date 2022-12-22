Eugenio Derbez says Mexico is the most dangerous country in the world after Ciro Gómez Leyva’s attack
Eugenio Derbez talks Ciro Gómez Leyva's attack. The actor sends a powerful message to the community. People attack the Mexican actor.
Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, spoke out about the violence that the country is experiencing at the moment when he discussed the attack on journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva.
The Familia P. Luche star no longer lives in Mexico, however he is well aware that his native country is a place where danger is experienced everyday. Recently, Derbez spoke out about the the violence and said that it’s the “most dangerous” country in the world”.
The attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva
According to TV Notas, on Friday, December 16, the Mexican journalist and politician Ciro Gomez Leyva revealed in detail that he was almost killed in a traumatic incident.
The journalist was attacked by a group of armed people on the outskirts of his home. They shot at him several times. "From a motorcycle, the person, I think I remember, with a white and red jacket," the journalist recounted in part of his statement.
Derbez speaks out about the attack on the journalist
However, the incident didn’t end in tragedy and Ciro Gómez was safe thanks to his armored truck. He revealed this while showing images of the terrible attack. Given all this, the Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez made some statements….
The star and director of No se aceptan devoluciones, posted a statement on Twitter about what Leyva had experienced. "You cannot be indifferent to the attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva," his statement begins.
Eugenio Derbez asks people not to be indifferent
Eugenio went on to say that, for him, Mexico is the most dangerous country: “Because it occurs when Mexico is the most dangerous country in the world to practice journalism criticizing the government. Because our journalists are continuously attacked by the powerful. And because the freedom to express an opinion is at risk,” the producer said.
"Given the extremely high impunity before the attacks and murders of journalists, one cannot be indifferent. My solidarity is with Ciro and with all Mexican journalists," Derbez's statement concluded. However, not everyone took it in the best way.