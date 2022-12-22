Eugenio Derbez talks Ciro Gómez Leyva’s attack.

The actor sends a powerful message to the community.

People attack the Mexican actor.

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, spoke out about the violence that the country is experiencing at the moment when he discussed the attack on journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva.

The Familia P. Luche star no longer lives in Mexico, however he is well aware that his native country is a place where danger is experienced everyday. Recently, Derbez spoke out about the the violence and said that it’s the “most dangerous” country in the world”.

The attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva

According to TV Notas, on Friday, December 16, the Mexican journalist and politician Ciro Gomez Leyva revealed in detail that he was almost killed in a traumatic incident.

The journalist was attacked by a group of armed people on the outskirts of his home. They shot at him several times. "From a motorcycle, the person, I think I remember, with a white and red jacket," the journalist recounted in part of his statement.