Bad Bunny makes a drastic decision about his music for 2023
Bad Bunny announces he'll take a break. He puts his mental health and inspiration first. He will not release new music in said year.
- Bad Bunny announces he’s taking a break.
- He’s putting his mental and emotional health first.
- He’s not releasing any new music in 2023.
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny announced in an interview with Billboard that he will say a temporary goodbye to new music in 2023. The performer of songs like Me Porto Bonito and Neverita said that he will pay attention to other priorities in his life, such as his mental and emotional health.
Bad Bunny, who was nominated for a Grammy in 2022, spoke with Billboard about his career as an artist. He also discussed his life before fame. He also revealed what many of his fans feared for the coming year.
Goodbye to tours and music!
However, what shocked Bad Bunny’s fans the most was when he said that he will not release any new music or do any live performances in 2023. “I have been here for five or six years, I have overcome many things, I have healed many things in my life,” Bad Bunny said
Although Bad Bunny has been criticized at times, he lives by the saying: “I do what I want,” and ignores the haters that he refers to in his music.
His fans will miss him!
His loyal fans have supported the artist. Some prefer Bad Bunny to artists like Daddy Yankee and Ozuna. “2023 is for me, my physical health, my emotional health, to enjoy my achievements” explained the Puerto Rican rapper.
After these statements, he said that he wants to set aside music until 2024, and that’s when he might release a new album. Filed Under: Bad Bunny taking a break
What was Bad Bunny’s favorite performance?
In addition, Benito said his favorite concert was in Argentina on November 5 at the Vélez Stadium where more than 90,000 people enjoyed the rapper’s music.
“Argentina has been crazy, my favorite concert of my life was last Saturday (November 5), yes, of my whole life,” said the rapper whose career has taken off in the past few years. Filed Under: Bad Bunny taking a break
Scandal in Mexico
The beloved rapper was recently involved in a scandal in Mexico when, on several of his concert dates in Monterrey and Mexico City, hundreds of fans who bought their tickets months ago were unable to enter the venues due to problems related to the ticketing companies.
Hundreds of people complained on social media that they could not enter the Azteca Stadium, where the event was taking place because their tickets were marked as false or duplicates. The company apologized and promised them refunds. SEE THE VIDEO HERE Filed Under: Bad Bunny taking a break