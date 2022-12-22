Bad Bunny makes a drastic decision about his music for 2023

Bad Bunny announces he’s taking a break.

He’s putting his mental and emotional health first.

He’s not releasing any new music in 2023.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny announced in an interview with Billboard that he will say a temporary goodbye to new music in 2023. The performer of songs like Me Porto Bonito and Neverita said that he will pay attention to other priorities in his life, such as his mental and emotional health.

Bad Bunny, who was nominated for a Grammy in 2022, spoke with Billboard about his career as an artist. He also discussed his life before fame. He also revealed what many of his fans feared for the coming year.

Goodbye to tours and music!

However, what shocked Bad Bunny’s fans the most was when he said that he will not release any new music or do any live performances in 2023. “I have been here for five or six years, I have overcome many things, I have healed many things in my life,” Bad Bunny said

Although Bad Bunny has been criticized at times, he lives by the saying: “I do what I want,” and ignores the haters that he refers to in his music.