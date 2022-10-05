ROMANCE? Vanessa Bryant makes a surprise appearance with Bad Bunny
Vanessa Bryant appears with singer Bad Bunny. Is there a romance? The reason for their meeting is revealed.
Vanessa Bryant appears with Bad Bunny. The wife of late basketball player Kobe Bryant caused a stir after appearing with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. She was present at the recent concert he gave in California, where the Safaera singer paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Vanessa Bryant expressed thanks for the gesture that Benito (Bad Bunny) made in California to honor the memory of her husband. Bad Bunny paid tribute to the athlete by wearing purple and yellow pants and a Los Angeles jersey with the number 24, the number that made Black Mamba famous.
The unexpected appearance of businesswoman Vanessa Bryant with Bad Bunny confused people because the two celebrities made an attractive couple. Many even thought that there was a romance blooming, but this has not been confirmed.
However, it was revealed that the Puerto Rican singer paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and invited the basketball player's wife. In addition, Benito sang 6 Rings, a song he composed for Kobe and Gigi Bryant after their death in a plane crash.
How Bad Bunny made it known
Vanessa posted a video on Instagram where she appeared with the Puerto Rican singer and thanked him for the reception at his concert in California. This video has received more than 600,000 likes, but the businesswoman deactivated the comments.
The wife of the late basketball player wrote: "Thank you for the song, and thank you for inviting us to your concert, we had a great time." As we mentioned before, Bad Bunny composed a song for Kobe Bryant entitled 6 Rings, remembering his legacy (WATCH VIDEOS).
People react
People have had many opinions about it, and some have criticized the Neverita singer. However, the majority have been positive comments. “Her life never stopped, money takes away the feelings of most human beings.” “And what do you want? To see her sad, dying her whole life?”
It turns out that these comments arose because Despierta America shared this unexpected surprise in this way: "#VanessaBryant smiles again thanks to @badbunnypr," something that many did not like.