Vanessa Bryant appears with singer Bad Bunny.

Is there a romance? The reason for their meeting is revealed.

How Bad Bunny is honoring Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant appears with Bad Bunny. The wife of late basketball player Kobe Bryant caused a stir after appearing with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. She was present at the recent concert he gave in California, where the Safaera singer paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant expressed thanks for the gesture that Benito (Bad Bunny) made in California to honor the memory of her husband. Bad Bunny paid tribute to the athlete by wearing purple and yellow pants and a Los Angeles jersey with the number 24, the number that made Black Mamba famous.

The unexpected appearance of businesswoman Vanessa Bryant with Bad Bunny confused people because the two celebrities made an attractive couple. Many even thought that there was a romance blooming, but this has not been confirmed.

However, it was revealed that the Puerto Rican singer paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and invited the basketball player's wife. In addition, Benito sang 6 Rings, a song he composed for Kobe and Gigi Bryant after their death in a plane crash.