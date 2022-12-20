Brutal triple homicide shocks Mexico.

Two of the victims were actors — brothers Jorge and Andrés Tirado.

Their hands and feet were tied and tape was wrapped around their heads.

Mexico is shocked by a brutal triple homicide in the Roma neighborhood. Two of the victims were brothers, Jorge and Andrés Tirado. They were actors who performed in Mexico. The third victim was their uncle. All three were found in a house that was used as a warehouse and their bodies showed signs of violence.

The victims had been reported missing on December 16, when their family was unable to contact them. The young actors were identified as 34-year-old Andrés and 28-year-old Jorge Tirado, as well as 73-year-old José Luis. Several celebrities mourned their deaths and condemned the terrible crime.

THEY SHOWED SIGNS OF VIOLENCE

Some media has reported a fourth victim, a woman around 76 years of age. The older man was apparently the actors’ uncle, according to information provided by people close to them. All were found with their hands and feet tied, and their heads wrapped in plastic tape.

As of now, the authorities have not reported the manner in which they died. However, an investigation folder has been opened to determine the cause of death and find out who is responsible for this triple homicide that has devastated the entertainment world in Mexico.