7 women’s bodies are found buried in Guatemala (STRONG IMAGES)

Public Ministry makes terrible discovery in a house in Guatemala.

The authorities found 7 female bodies.

They were possibly sacrificed for a satanic ritual. Violence in Latin America is rising and the murder rate increases every day. Women, both in Mexico and other parts of Latin America, are living in terror as heartbreaking discoveries are made. The Public Ministry in Guatemala has made what is perhaps one of the most terrifying discoveries in recent memory. Seven female bodies were found inside a house. Authorities find the bodies of 7 women at a house Guatemala Primer Impacto shared the news of this terrible case as the Prosecutor for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons appeared at the establishment where several neighbors had complained of a strong odor. According to the program, when the authorities were investigating the cause of the odor they found what appeared to be newly laid cement. Filed Under: Bodies of 7 women Found in Guatemala

They find 7 bodies after 10 hours of searching Another important detail that was disclosed was that loud screams had been heard coming from the house in recent days, making the case even more heartbreaking. When they were digging and removing the floor, the authorities made a terrible discovery. “At the beginning they had found one corpse, but later and as the investigation progressed, we discovered seven corpses,” said an agent of the Public Ministry. It should be noted that, according to Primer Impacto, digging and finding the human remains took more than 10 hours of work. Filed Under: Bodies of 7 women Found in Guatemala

The bodies showed signs of torture After several hours, they identified the corpses of seven women who have not been identified. Not only that, these bodies showed signs of having been severely tortured and their hands and feet were bound. “Several bodies were between sheets and bags. These people were already in a state of decomposition,” an agent from the Public ministry told Primer Impacto. This case has caused immense terror among the Guatemalan public. Filed Under: Bodies of 7 women Found in Guatemala

WERE THEY SACRIFICED FOR A SATANIC RITUAL? “As a mother, I feel scared,” a woman who lives near the compound where the terrible discovery was made told Primer Impacto. Another man stressed that the authorities don’t care about people’s safety. “They don’t give us the security we need,” he said. Primer Impacto revealed that a dangerous gang is located near the compound where the terrible discovery was made. It was also revealed that the possibility that the women were sacrificed for a satanic ritual has not been not ruled out. Meanwhile, the authorities continue with the investigation into the terrible case. Filed Under: Bodies of 7 women Found in Guatemala