The entertainment world was shocked by the murder of Jesús Sonqui.

Manager of several artists, he produced narcocorridos for Alta Consigna and Panchito Arredondo.

Disturbing images of his body after he was shot are circulating online. Monday, September 12, the news of the murder of music promoter and manager Jesús Sonqui, who was also a singer and rapper, began to spread. However, this was not initially confirmed. What indeed was confirmed as the day went by was that at the time of the attack he was accompanied by another performer, Eduardo Ochoa, who recently came in 6th place on the Azteca reality show La Academia. Reportedly, Jesús Sonqui was on a corner of Ciudad Obregón having hot dogs for dinner, accompanied by Eduardo Ochoa and another young man named Axel, when an armed man arrived at the scene and started shooting at Sonqui who was left lying on the sidewalk in a pool of ​​blood. Artist representative and singer Jesús Sonqui is murdered While the Mexican authorities investigate the motive for the attack that is undoubtedly linked to organized crime, it is not certain if it was an attack or it was a crossfire because Jesús Sonqui apparently had a weapon that was also left at the scene of the murder. It is possible that he fired back in self-defense. Another important aspect to highlight was that according to El Sol de Hermosillo, singer Eduardo Ochoa, who was with Jesús Sonqui, had already been saved from an attack last year before becoming known for appearing on La Academia 20 años, which recently finished airing, so it could be that he was the target.

Jesús was Panchito Arredondo’s manager and he posted photos Instagram with Rafael Amaya and Galilea Montijo On Instagram, Jesús Sonqui had two accounts, one official (which was made private after his murder) and the other that is a backup, where you can see images of what his life of luxury was like on planes, expensive restaurants, parties and even with celebrities such as Rafael Amaya and Galilea Montijo. This same day, the harsh images of Jesús Sonqui’s body after he was shot by an armed attacker were leaked. It was the end of a happy Sunday because, apparently Eduardo Ochoa held a meeting with his fans in the Náinari Lagoon and at the end of the day they went to the area where the crime was committed.

The photo of Jesus Sonqui’s body The Twitter account ‘Huaso BB’, leaked the gruesome image of Jesús Sonqui’s body after being shot while eating some hot dogs with two other people, whose condition is unknown so far. For now, there are no reports of whether they managed to get out alive or are injured. In the photo, the manager is seen on one side of the sidewalk between a car, as if he had tried to protect himself, although the media outlet Tribuna said that he was able to pull out a weapon to defend himself which makes sense given that the image of the weapon lying on the street was also spread.

The weapon he was carrying The same Twitter account that shared the photo of the music promoter’s body also shared a photograph of the alleged weapon that he had with him and that ended up lying in the street. They also showed the car he had traveled in to the hotdog stand. The authorities are investigating after the painful tragedy that once again devastates the world of regional Mexican music, whose exponents have been threatened by violence. However, most of those who end up like this have the same link to narcocorridos. HERE YOU CAN SEE THE TWEETS OF WHAT HAPPENED WITH JESÚS SONQUI