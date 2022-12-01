Remains of missing toddler Quinton Simon found in a Georgia landfill

Quinton Simon’s remains were found in a Georgia landfill.

QUINTON SIMON’S BODY HAS BEEN FOUND! The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that the remains they found in a landfill in Georgia are those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon who disappeared on October 5. The authorities are investigating and have charged his mother with the toddler’s murder.

The investigation, which began in October, lasted five weeks and the authorities had not stopped looking for the child. Evidence led them to a landfill where the toddler’s remains were found after it was believed his mother placed them in a dumpster. For now, the investigation is ongoing.

QUINTON SIMON’S REMAINS ARE FOUND

The FBI announced in a press release that they identified the child’s remains through DNA, according to the New York Post. After the results of the analysis were released, it was also confirmed that the search being conducted at Superior Landfill in Savannah, Georgia, was halted.