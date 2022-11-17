Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appears before grand jury in election interference probe
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appeared Tuesday before an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election, marking a major resumption of the panel’s public work after a hiatus in the run-up to the midterm elections last week.
Kemp is one of several high-profile witnesses expected in the coming days and weeks as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis nears a consequential phase of a far-reaching criminal investigation.
Did he commit election fraud?
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp testified Tuesday morning before the special grand jury investigating possible inference into the 2020 election by former President Donald Trump and his allies, a source familiar with the events told NBC News.
Trump’s ally in court
The scheduled testimony from Kemp, who won re-election last week, comes after a Georgia judge in August denied his attempt to avoid testifying before the grand jury. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that Kemp does not have to testify until after the November election.
Prosecutors were expected to question Kemp about calls by Trump and his allies for a special session of the state Legislature in an effort to overturn the 2020 statewide vote for President Joe Biden.
Kemp refuses to speak to the press
A spokesman for the governor did not immediately respond when asked to comment in session, but the highest-ranking public official to testify in the investigation so far tried to avoid a subpoena.
“The Governor must comply with the subpoena, as must the Secretary of State and the Attorney General and many other State agents in this criminal proceeding,” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled in August.
What’s next in the case?
Brian Kemp is one of several high-profile witnesses expected in the coming days and weeks as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis approaches a consequential phase of a far-reaching criminal investigation. They hope to finish this case soon.
Willis had previously indicated that he planned to reach a decision on possible prosecutions by the end of the year. So far, prosecutors have identified more than a dozen people as possible targets of the investigation.With information from NBC News and USA Today. FILED UNDER: Kemp testifies