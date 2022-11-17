Georgia Governor Brian Kemp testifies in election interference probe.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appeared Tuesday before an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election, marking a major resumption of the panel’s public work after a hiatus in the run-up to the midterm elections last week.

Kemp is one of several high-profile witnesses expected in the coming days and weeks as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis nears a consequential phase of a far-reaching criminal investigation.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp testified Tuesday morning before the special grand jury investigating possible inference into the 2020 election by former President Donald Trump and his allies, a source familiar with the events told NBC News.

