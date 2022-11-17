Kevin McCarthy wins Republican nomination for House Speaker

Kevin McCarty nominated for Speaker of the House.

He still faces hurdles before the final vote.

“We are going to have the ability to change America.”

A few days after the midterm elections in the United States, the Republicans have a slim majority in the House and have nominated their new Speaker. Kevin McCarthy won the nomination on Tuesday.

Republican Kevin McCarthy has been nominated for speaker of the House of Representatives. This was a first step with the majority support of his colleagues, but now he faces a weeks-long fight to quell objections from the far right members of his party before a final vote in the new year.

McCarthy is the top favorite to replace Nancy Pelosi as the next speaker when the new Congress votes on January 3. It is worth mentioning that so far nothing control of the House is not official, however, Republicans are expected to take control.

