Shocking! Tortured bodies wash up on Acapulco beach
TERRIFYING SCENE ON THE BEACH. Three bodies showing signs of torture washed up on a beach in Acapulco, Mexico that was crowded with tourists. Grotesque images circulating social media reveal the terrible state of the corpses that wound up on the beach amidst vacationing families.
This weekend, three bodies with clear signs of torture washed ashore in the middle of a crowded beach in Mexico, horrifying bathers. The Mexican authorities immediately shielded the bodies from the view of those who were trying to enjoy the sunny day and opened a criminal investigation.
The massacred remains of two people washed up on the Condesa beach coast and were found on Saturday afternoon by tourists visiting the resort, while a third body was found by Navy officers on Sunday on Icacos beach, barely two kilometers away.
Under the astonished gaze of some visitors and the indifference of others, the state Attorney’s Office removed the bodies from the beach, but never closed or evacuated the area. People were able to continue enjoying the sun while the police opened an investigation.
Signs of torture
The three corpses found on the beach showed signs of torture, according to The Sun. One of the two bodies found on Condesa beach had his hands and feet tied and had a cement anchor attached, while the body found on Icacos beach had been shot in the neck.
Very explicit images of a body lying face up in the sun began circulating on social media, while some of the bathers looked in amazement at the terrible discovery and others simply continued to enjoy the water and a warm day at the beach. The bodies were in full view of the whole world.
Victims of violence
Acapulco has earned a reputation as one of Mexico’s top beach resorts, but it has been increasingly overshadowed by high rates of violence and crime. More than 120 murders were recorded in the city in the first four months of 2022 alone, reported El País.
Even so, some tourists continued enjoying their vacation as if nothing had happened. In 2018, for example, a photo revealed how armed individuals had killed a man and wounded two more in a beach restaurant, while the vacationers continued to enjoy their day, recalled the NY Post.
Organized crime in Acapulco
These bodies appeared on the beaches of Acapulco, just two months after the Municipal Public Security Secretary, Adrián Olivas Pérez, defended that the number of crimes attributed to organized crime had decreased in September 2022 compared to the previous year.
However, local media continue to report that kidnappings and extortions and businessmen in the area have already become commonplace among other crimes such as when they set fire to the Baby ‘O nightclub with gasoline cans in September 2021. They find tortured bodies dragged to Acapulco beach.