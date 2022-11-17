Shocking! Tortured bodies wash up on Acapulco beach

Tortured bodies wash up on tourist-filled beach.

This weekend, three bodies with clear signs of torture washed ashore in the middle of a crowded beach in Mexico, horrifying bathers. The Mexican authorities immediately shielded the bodies from the view of those who were trying to enjoy the sunny day and opened a criminal investigation.

The massacred remains of two people washed up on the Condesa beach coast and were found on Saturday afternoon by tourists visiting the resort, while a third body was found by Navy officers on Sunday on Icacos beach, barely two kilometers away.

Under the astonished gaze of some visitors and the indifference of others, the state Attorney’s Office removed the bodies from the beach, but never closed or evacuated the area. People were able to continue enjoying the sun while the police opened an investigation.