Judge blocks Title 42 but the immigration policy remains in effect for now

Judge blocks Title 42 and gives the Biden administration 5 weeks to end it.

The Biden administration says it will comply.

They warn undocumented immigrants not to be fooled by coyotes.

A judge blocked Title 42 for the expedited expulsion of immigrants at the border but the Biden administration has asked the court to stay the order for five weeks so they can make an orderly transition.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that it would not be opposed to Title 42 finally ending, although it clarified that the policy that allows the immediate expulsion of immigrants will remain in force while they establish a new process for handling undocumented immigrants at the border.

Title 42, expedited expulsion of immigrants at the border, is ending

Although they did not indicate a specific timeframe, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that, “Title 42 would remain in effect for some time.” The judge has given the administration five weeks to comply with his order.

“The United States will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws at our border,” the agency clarified. “In response to the court order, the Department of Justice is filing a motion to stay without objecting.“