The Department of Homeland Security has good news.

They announce which countries are eligible for H-2A and H-2B visas.

Who can apply?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has good news for several countries whose citizens want to work in the US. In conjunction with the State Department, it has announced the list of countries whose citizens are eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B visa programs in the coming year. The notification that will include the eligible countries will be published in the Federal Register on November 10, 2022.

On November 10, 2022, the Secretary of National Security, in agreement with the Secretary of State, decided to add the Kingdom of Eswatini (Eswatini) to the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B visa programs.

Which countries are eligible for H-2A and H-2B visas?

DHS maintains its authority to modify the eligible list at any time by publishing a Federal Register Notice if DHS and DOS determine that a country does not meet the requirements for continued designation.

Examples of factors that could result in a country being excluded or removed from this list include fraud, abuse, rates of unauthorized overstaying after the visa expiration date, and other forms of non-compliance with the terms and conditions of the visas.