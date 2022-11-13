DHS announces which countries are eligible for H-2A and H-2B visa programs
The Department of Homeland Security has good news. They announce which countries are eligible for H-2A and H-2B visas. Who can apply?
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has good news for several countries whose citizens want to work in the US. In conjunction with the State Department, it has announced the list of countries whose citizens are eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B visa programs in the coming year. The notification that will include the eligible countries will be published in the Federal Register on November 10, 2022.
On November 10, 2022, the Secretary of National Security, in agreement with the Secretary of State, decided to add the Kingdom of Eswatini (Eswatini) to the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B visa programs.
Which countries are eligible for H-2A and H-2B visas?
DHS maintains its authority to modify the eligible list at any time by publishing a Federal Register Notice if DHS and DOS determine that a country does not meet the requirements for continued designation.
Examples of factors that could result in a country being excluded or removed from this list include fraud, abuse, rates of unauthorized overstaying after the visa expiration date, and other forms of non-compliance with the terms and conditions of the visas.
H-2A and H-2B petitions
These programs allow US employers to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural and non-agricultural jobs. USCIS typically approves H-2A and H-2B petitions only for nationals of countries that the Secretary of Homeland Security has designated as eligible to participate in the programs.
However, USCIS could approve H-2A and H-2B petitions, including those that were pending as of the date of the Federal Register notification, for nationals of countries not on the list on a case-by-case basis. However, this is only if they determine that this is in the interest of the United States.
Are you interested in working in the US?
Previously, the US Government said that American companies in diverse industries such as hospitality and tourism, landscaping, seafood processing, and many others rely on temporary workers to meet consumer demands.
The additional H-2B visas will address the need for temporary workers in areas where very few US workers are available, thus helping the US economy. Previously this news had been given for migrants arriving in the country. TO SEE THE LIST OF COUNTRIES CLICK HERE
“We will also promote protections for workers”
By granting these supplemental visas, DHS can act quickly to meet the needs of employers to obtain more temporary workers. At the same time, DHS and DOL are working together to put in place robust protections for US and foreign workers alike.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said: "We will also promote worker protections to safeguard the integrity of this program and that it is not used by unscrupulous employers who seek to exploit workers by paying them wages below the law and with conditions unsafe jobs." With information from the US Embassy.