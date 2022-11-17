No respect? Piqué could move his girlfriend Clara Chía into the house he shared with Shakira (PHOTOS)
Piqué could move his girlfriend Cara Chía into the mansion he built with Shakira. Does he have any respect for the Colombian singer?
- Clara Chía, Piqué’s girlfriend continues to get what she wants.
- The soccer player could move his girlfriend into the mansion he built with Shakira.
- No respect for the Colombian singer?
It has been reported that Shakira and Piqué agreed that their children could go to Miami with the singer and she will pay for him to come visit according to their schedule. Well, now it’s rumored that Clara Chía could move into the mansion they built together.
Spanish media has speculated about what Piqué intends to do with the couple’s mansion in Espluges de Llobregat valued at $6 million. It is rumored that the former footballer will live there with his girlfriend Clara Chía, who may wind up sleeping in the same bed that Shakira occupied for 12 years, according to En Pareja.
No respect for Shakira?
It seems that Piqué and Clara Chía can’t stop disrespecting Shakira after they were rumored to have started their relationship while he was still with the singer. Well, despite all the scandals of the last few months, they plan to live together in the same mansion that Shakira lived in.
After five months of negotiations, an agreement was reached allowing Shakira to live with Milan and Sasha in Miami, whilePiqué stays in Barcelona. He will visit them several times a year at Shakira’s expense.
Will Piqué and Clara Chía live in the ‘love nest’ he built with Shakira?
According to Univision, reiterating what Antonio Rossi said on the Telecinco show, El Programa de Ana Rosa: “The footballer will live with his new girlfriend in the house he shared with Shakira.” The country is stunned by Piqué’s brazen behavior with Clara Chía. The couple has been constantly attacked since they went public.
The journalist said that an important person who works at Kosmos, Piqué’s company, told him that’s what the former soccer player and Clara Chía want and that they would won’t even redecorate. Could it be true that Clara will sleep in the same bed that her boyfriend shared with Shakira?
Is Clara Chía triumphing over Shakira?
Is Clara Chía’s triumph more than obvious in everything that has to do with Shakira and Piqué? Maybe not, because, apparently the mansion will be sold and she will never cross the threshold.
As has been said, Clara Chía will not be able to live with Shakira’s children either, and that would have been stipulated in the custody agreement that the former couple made. This comes in the midst of the scandal that broke out because some photographs emerged where Milan and Sasha were seen playing in a field with the 23-year-old girl.