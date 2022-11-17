Clara Chía, Piqué’s girlfriend continues to get what she wants.

The soccer player could move his girlfriend into the mansion he built with Shakira.

No respect for the Colombian singer?

It has been reported that Shakira and Piqué agreed that their children could go to Miami with the singer and she will pay for him to come visit according to their schedule. Well, now it’s rumored that Clara Chía could move into the mansion they built together.

Spanish media has speculated about what Piqué intends to do with the couple’s mansion in Espluges de Llobregat valued at $6 million. It is rumored that the former footballer will live there with his girlfriend Clara Chía, who may wind up sleeping in the same bed that Shakira occupied for 12 years, according to En Pareja.

It seems that Piqué and Clara Chía can’t stop disrespecting Shakira after they were rumored to have started their relationship while he was still with the singer. Well, despite all the scandals of the last few months, they plan to live together in the same mansion that Shakira lived in.

After five months of negotiations, an agreement was reached allowing Shakira to live with Milan and Sasha in Miami, whilePiqué stays in Barcelona. He will visit them several times a year at Shakira’s expense.