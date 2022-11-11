Latino winners and losers in the 2022 midterm elections

Preliminary results of the midterm elections are coming in.

The Latino vote has been decisive in many races.

Find out about Hispanic candidates who are winners and losers.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: After an intense day of voting in the United States, the preliminary results of the midterm elections are beginning to come in, highlighting the Latino candidates from both parties who are winners and losers.

The Hispanic community figured more than ever in the midterms, not only because of the candidates from both parties running for public office, but also because of the importance of the Latino vote which, in many cases, has been decisive in determining the winners.

Latino candidates who are winners and losers

Some Hispanic candidates are waiting for the results of very close races that are still undecided. On the other hand, others, like the Democrat Alex Padilla already know they are victorious. In fact, he made history by becoming the first Latino Senator for the state of California.

By contrast, Republicans were winners in Florida when Marco Rubio got almost 58% of the vote, beating Democrat Val Demings who got 41%. Rubio will begin his third term as senator for the state of Florida.