Taylor Rene Parker is sentenced to death for murdering a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

Police confirm that she removed the fetus from Reagan Simmons-Hancock’s womb.

Parker was sentenced on Wednesday.

Taylor Rene Parker sentenced. Undoubtedly unimaginable events can happen any time. An especially disturbing case has made headlines recently. On November 9, a Texas woman has been sentenced to death for killing her pregnant friend in order to steal her unborn fetus.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before sentencing 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker. It was the same jury who convicted Parker of capital murder for the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her unborn baby.

Taylor Rene Parker cut the baby out of the womb after killing her mother

In a statement Reagan’s mother gave in court, she addressed Taylor Parker as an “evil piece of flesh demon”. While the victim’s sister also made a statement in front of a jury and the murderer of the 21-year-old pregnant woman.

"My only biological sister. You have to understand what you took from me and my family. No more celebrating her birthday. I was barely 19 years old when I got the call that my sister was gone. She will never be my maid of honor. If I visit my sister I have to go to a cemetery and see a tombstone. I will never get a text from her or a phone call from her ever again," Emily Simmons noted.