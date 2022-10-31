Obama supports Democratic candidates in the key state of Georgia

The former president supported Democrats in Georgia.

Obama endorses Raphael Warnock.

He said that the elections in Georgia are crucial. Obama supports Georgia candidates. On Friday, former president Barack Obama showed his support for Democratic candidates, ahead of the midterm elections on November 8, with a rally in the key state of Georgia. He stressed that democracy is at stake, according to the EFE news agency. "Democracy is not self-executing. It depends on us working, nurturing, caring for it not just on Election Day, but every day in between. It depends on us as citizens saying, 'This matters!' This election matters, Georgia," he said in Atlanta. Obama endorses Raphael Warnock Obama traveled there to support Senator Raphael Warnock, who is trying to keep his Senate seat and faces Republican Herschel Walker, a former American football star who has the support of former President Donald Trump. Obama's presence also boosted Stacey Abrams' run for governor against Republican Brian Kemp. According to the weighted average of polls conducted by FiveThirtyEight, Kemp is ahead of her by eight percentage points.

Walker leads Warnock by only 3 points The race between Warnock and Walker is closer and the Republican leads the Democrat by only three points, with respective percentages of 45 and 48 percent, according to EFE. That narrow margin makes Georgia the focus of attention on election day. The Democrats currently control the Senate and the House of Representatives, but their majority in the Senate relies on the tie-breaking vote of Vice President, Kamala Harris so they cannot afford to lose any seats.

"Elections in Georgia are very important" "Elections in Georgia are important. We go through hard times. There have been other dark times in this country before, but even when the going gets tough, what unites us has always been more than what divides us," Obama said. The former Democratic president pointed out that current problems such as inflation are global and stressed that the only way for the economy to be fair is to fight for democracy: "And this begins by voting for the people who care about you."

"Between two different visions of the US" In a side event in Philadelphia, President Joe Biden stated that the November elections are not a referendum on his first two years in office, but a choice "between two very different visions of the United States," according to The Associated Press. He added that in January 2021, when he came to power, he inherited a "broken" economy, and, as in other rallies, he recalled some achievements under his leadership, such as the creation of 10 million jobs or passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.