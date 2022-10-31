Four people killed in Aurora, Colorado house shooting

Four dead in Aurora, Colorado, house shooting.

Suspect identified as Joseph Castorena.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

A shooting in Aurora, Colorado leaves four dead. The police are looking for a suspect who they say is armed and dangerous. Police have identified him as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena and he has a criminal record, according to NBC 9 News.

It was during the early hours of Sunday that the police received 911 call reporting shots fired on 11th Avenue and North Geneva Street in Aurora, Colorado. They immediately responded to the residence.

WHAT DID THE POLICE FIND?

The Aurora Police Department reported that the call was made by the partner of the alleged perpetrator, who at that time was safe and unharmed, so she was able to recount what happened on that bloody night, just one day before Halloween.

Officers arriving to the scene found four people deceased. Three of them were inside the house while the last one was outside. They activated the first responder protocols and secured the area, cordoned it off and began investigating.