Four people killed in Aurora, Colorado house shooting
A shooting in Aurora, Colorado leaves four dead. The police are looking for a suspect who they say is armed and dangerous. Police have identified him as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena and he has a criminal record, according to NBC 9 News.
It was during the early hours of Sunday that the police received 911 call reporting shots fired on 11th Avenue and North Geneva Street in Aurora, Colorado. They immediately responded to the residence.
WHAT DID THE POLICE FIND?
The Aurora Police Department reported that the call was made by the partner of the alleged perpetrator, who at that time was safe and unharmed, so she was able to recount what happened on that bloody night, just one day before Halloween.
Officers arriving to the scene found four people deceased. Three of them were inside the house while the last one was outside. They activated the first responder protocols and secured the area, cordoned it off and began investigating.
WHO IS THE SUSPECT?
The authorities have reported that the alleged perpetrator was identified as Joseph Castorena. He’s a young man, 5’4, with a slim build and a lion tattoo on his neck. They also indicated he has a criminal record.
They confirmed that Joseph Castorena had previously been arrested for the serious crime of child abuse. They stated that he didn’t appear at several court hearings, he has a minor charge of domestic violence and violating court orders, so they are already after him to make him answer for his crimes. Filed Under: Aurora shooting dead
WHAT ARE THE POLICE ASKING?
To hasten the search and arrest of the suspect, the police have requested that anyone who has any information that could help locate him call 911. All tips will remain anonymous to protect the identity of the reporting citizen.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit MetroDenverCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters can, if they request so, avoid being identified and may also be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Filed Under: Aurora shooting dead