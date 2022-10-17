Man called police over cold McDonald’s fries.

Antoine Simms was wanted for murder.

Police arrested him after he tried to flee.

A man who called the 911 because his McDonald’s fries were cold ended up under arrest after police discovered he was wanted on suspicion of homicide. Body camera video from one of the officers who responded to the scene, shows Antoine Simms just outside a McDonald’s. The incident took place in Kennesaw, Georgia, on August 8.

The man tried to flee from the police

In the video you can see the policeman wearing the camera approached while two other officers stood guard. After the officers hand him some documents for him to sign, the man, looking surprised, asks if he is being arrested. He then begins to inch away from the officer. A few seconds later, the man began to run.

Quickly the cops start chasing him around the neighborhood. Before the video concludes, the man is seen lying on the ground and the officer with a gun is telling him to put his hands up. (Filed As: Call Police)