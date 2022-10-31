Video of a dog walking around with a human head in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Horrifying video shocks social media.

Other human remains had been left in an ATM. In the midst of a wave of violence caused by organized crime, video of a dog walking around with a human head in its mouth in Zacatecas, Mexico is sparking terror on social media. Residents of a town in central Mexico were stunned to see the dog running down the street carrying a human head, according to the AP agency and Aristegui Noticias. Officials in the state of Zacatecas, which has seen high levels of violence, confirmed the incident and said Thursday that police eventually managed to take the human head from the dog. A police official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the head and other human remains had been left at an ATM in the town of Monte Escobedo on Wednesday night. THEY LEFT A MESSAGE Along with the human remains there was a message referring to a drug cartel. However, a stray dog ​​took the corpse’s head away before police could intervene. A video posted on social media showed the dog walking down a dark street, carrying the head by the neck, apparently intending to take it to a safe place to eat it. Zacatecas has been the scene of a bloody war between local organizations backed by the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. Drug cartels in Mexico often leave notes next to piles of dismembered human remains in order to intimidate rivals or authorities.

HORRIFYING VIDEO CIRCULATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA In the terrifying video you can see the dog hurrying along while some people follow it in a vehicle. The animal continues making its way through the streets of the city, walking along the sidewalk without letting go of the head. The face of the victim, whose identity has not yet been revealed, can also be seen. The police confirmed that they managed to catch the animal and recover the body part and an investigation is underway. This comes in the midst of a wave of violence that is being experienced throughout the country, attributed mainly to the large drug cartels that have left thousands dead this year. To see the video click here.

WHAT DO PEOPLE SAY? People didn't miss the opportunity to comment on this terrifying event on the Aristegui Noticias post: "Just for this, I arrived, beautifully… Just today I wanted to stop living near this rotten society until I saw that this puppy had a little of that society in its snout." Someone else commented criticizing the government for the endless violence in the state and throughout the country: "Zacatecas can be said to be a failed state and those who govern are inept and cover up relatives for their crimes against the population that they should defend."

PEOPLE ARE FED UP WITH THE VIOLENCE But people are already tired of so much violence, since in this administration there have been many bloody incidents and it has been cataloged as one of the bloodiest of all time: "Society has always been corroded and rotten." Other people commented ironically: "With the head of another dog that surely killed more people or kidnapped or did a thousand stupid things and left many families without rest." Another person responded to this comment: "Or it could be just a poor idiot who was confused and ended up like this."