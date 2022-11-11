9 killed in a massacre at a nightclub in Guanajuato (PHOTOS)

At least 9 people were killed in the attack.

The tragedy occurred in the municipality of Apaseo el Alto.

Was it related to the drug war between cartels? Another tragedy occurred in Mexico on the night of Wednesday, November 9, when an armed group entered Bar Lexus in the municipality of Apaseo el Alto, in Guanajuato, and opened fire in the middle of the crowd. At least nine people died in the massacre in the bar located in the Manuel Ávila Camacho neighborhood, on the Pan-American highway in front of a well-known spa. There were also multiple injuries but the exact figure was not immediately released, according to El Financiero. The massacre at Bar Lexus In addition, according to the outlet, the owner of the establishment was also killed in the attack. The state attorney general’s office had not provided details of the attack at the bar when state and federal police departments were searching for the suspects. The shooting began shortly after 9 p.m. One person was shot outside Bar Lexus and the others were inside the nightclub. At least two people were taken to the hospital after the attack, according to El Universal.

A message was left after the shooting It was reported that the attackers left cardboard sign after the shooting, so it was possible to determine that the violent massacre was perpetrated by hit men from the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, who, according to Infobae, are currently immersed in a “narco war” with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel. “This is going to happen to the whole ball of sluts that are lending to the mam*** here we are doing what you couldn’t do for so long ‘Zermeño’ as well as all the skinny per*** of the ‘Jaliscas’, ‘get out of the topon’, sons of your pu** mother,” read the cards in the Lexus bar in Guanajuato, according to Infobae.

The government of the municipality of Apaseo el Alto mourned the tragedy and issued a statement hours after the massacre at Bar Lexus. "At approximately 9:00 p.m. on November 9, a citizen report was received by the 911 emergency system, in which mention was made of gun shots in the establishment called "BAR LEXUS" located on Federal Highway 45, direction Celaya-Queretaro." "The first information collected warned of the presence of armed individuals in a truck who, upon arriving at the establishment, fired their weapons at the people gathered there, which caused the death of 5 men and 4 women," reported the local government on social media.

Two women were injured in the shooting and were taken to a medical center, where they were reported to be in stable condition. "Two vehicles were seized at the scene, a Ford Mondeo model 2005 and a Fiat Palio as well as 2 cards alluding to a criminal gang," added the government of Apaseo el Alto. "The public is called upon to provide information they have about those responsible, in order to strengthen the investigations and bring them to justice as soon as possible," the authorities said. However, in Mexico, voluntary reports are rare. With information from El Financiero, Infobae and El Universal.