Inicio » English » Cause of death of 3 Americans found in Mexico City Airbnb revealed Cause of death of 3 Americans found in Mexico City Airbnb revealed Three Americans were found dead inside an Airbnb in Mexico City. They were on vacation celebrating Day of the Dead. Their cause of death is revealed. By Greily Díaz Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín Nombre* Email* Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas Three Americans were found dead inside an Airbnb in Mexico City. They were on vacation celebrating Day of the Dead. Their cause of death is revealed. TRAGIC DEATH IN MEXICO After the families had to go through complete chaos, authorities finally revealed the cause of death of the three Americans who were found dead inside an Airbnb in Mexico City. Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, died suddenly on the night of October 30. The three friends had traveled to Mexico for vacation and were staying at an Airbnb in the Mexican capital. Cause of death of Americans found in Mexico City Airbnb Photo: Twitter Kandace, Jordan and Courtez traveled to Mexico to enjoy the Day of the Dead festivities. Tragically, their vacation took a dark turn when Kandace commented to her boyfriend, with whom she was talking on the phone, that she had begun to feel ill and that something was not right. After that strange comment they were disconnected and Kandace’s boyfriend couldn’t reach her again, so he called the Airbnb host to check on them. Authorities found all three deceased when they arrived. How did they die? Photo: Twitter Following the heartbreaking news of their passing, families of the victims traveled to Mexico City to recover their loved ones’ bodies and to seek answers and in the midst of the pain of having lost them. They wanted to know what happened to them. After the bodies were found, the prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the “death of three foreigners, derived from possible poisoning by gas inhalation inside an apartment in La Rosita, Cuajimalpa de Morelos.” Several days later, they revealed the local autopsy results indicating that the three tourists died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide poisoning Photo: Twitter Apparently, when the police officers arrived at the house, there was a strong smell of gas. It is still not clear if there were multiple substances polluting the air since carbon monoxide is odorless, according to The Sun. Autopsy reports indicate that the three Americans died from inhaling lethal gas, reported Bloomberg. For its part, the city’s Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that expert studies indicated that the gas was carbon monoxide. Who is responsible for these deaths? Photo: Twitter According to the prosecutor’s office, security guards at a residential complex asked local authorities for support after they detected an intense smell of gas in the apartment. For now, little is known about the Airbnb tenant, but the company did issue a statement calling the deaths a “terrible tragedy,” said CNN. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones as they suffer such an unimaginable loss. Our priority at this time is to support those affected while the authorities investigate what happened,” the company said in a statement about the case. Today International Related post