Cause of death of 3 Americans found in Mexico City Airbnb revealed

Three Americans were found dead inside an Airbnb in Mexico City.

They were on vacation celebrating Day of the Dead.

Their cause of death is revealed.

TRAGIC DEATH IN MEXICO After the families had to go through complete chaos, authorities finally revealed the cause of death of the three Americans who were found dead inside an Airbnb in Mexico City.

Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, died suddenly on the night of October 30. The three friends had traveled to Mexico for vacation and were staying at an Airbnb in the Mexican capital.

Cause of death of Americans found in Mexico City Airbnb

Kandace, Jordan and Courtez traveled to Mexico to enjoy the Day of the Dead festivities. Tragically, their vacation took a dark turn when Kandace commented to her boyfriend, with whom she was talking on the phone, that she had begun to feel ill and that something was not right.

After that strange comment they were disconnected and Kandace’s boyfriend couldn’t reach her again, so he called the Airbnb host to check on them. Authorities found all three deceased when they arrived.