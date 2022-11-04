Search

Inicio » English » On the Day of the Dead, Mhoni Vidente predicts the death of a beloved Hispanic singer

On the Day of the Dead, Mhoni Vidente predicts the death of a beloved Hispanic singer

By 
  • Mhoni Vidente doesn’t beat around the bush.
  • The Cuban psychic doesn’t have the best news.
  • On the Day of the Dead, she predicts the death of a beloved Hispanic singer.

Who will it be? On her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México during the Day of the Dead (a traditional celebration that takes place in Mexico every November 2), the popular psychic Mhoni Vidente predicted the death of a beloved Hispanic singer. She warned that he should be very careful with his health.

It should be remembered that, just a few days ago, the Cuban psychic shared a powerful ritual for both October 31, the day Halloween is celebrated in the United States, and for November 2. Earlier, she had released her predictions for the penultimate month of 2022.

Mhoni Vidente doesn’t have the best news for a beloved Hispanic singer

Mhoni Vidente does not have the best news for the beloved Hispanic singer
Photo YouTube Mhoni Seer

“I have bad news for you,” Mhoni Vidente said. The Death card came out for a beloved Hispanic singer — specifically, a Spaniard who has made history and who recently turned 79 years old. For a few years now, he has been out of the public eye.

“Julio Iglesias has to take care of himself. He was one of the most loved artists in his time and is still very much loved. He gets the Death card, so he has to keep an eye out for cancer, thyroid, throat or lung problems. Predictions are so you can try to prevent the worst and protect yourself,” said the psychic.

What has been said about Julio Iglesias’ health?

What has been said about the health of Julio Iglesias?
Photo YouTube Mhoni Seer

Mhoni Vidente sincerely hoped that Hispanic singer Julio Iglesias won’t die, since she predicts that there will be more children, apart from those he has recognized, asking for part of his inheritance. Just a few days ago, Julio Iglesias Jr. gave an exclusive interview to ¡Hola! where he spoke about his famous father’s health. He denied that he had memory problems or difficulty moving.

“He’s doing wonderfully. Very active, doesn’t stop doing things. He explained to me that he was at his house in Punta Cana supervising the damage that Hurricane Fiona had caused.” In August, Julio himself had responded to the rumors about his health: “It’s been said that I’m dead, it’s been said that I’m in a wheelchair, it’s been said that I have Alzheimer’s. With all the respect I have for the people who suffer from these problems, life continues to fill me with privileges, I’m perfectly fine.” (Filed as: In the middle of the Day of the Dead, Mhoni Vidente predicts the death of a beloved Hispanic singer)

Mhoni Vidente reads the cards for Gerard Piqué

Mhoni Vidente throws the cards at Gerard Piqué
Photo YouTube Mhoni Seer

Next, Mhoni Vidente read the cards for Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, who has been harshly criticized for being unfaithful to Colombian singer Shakira: “There are things that cannot be hidden and he looks very much in love with Clara Chía, but the Hanged Man card is behind him.”

The beloved psychic said that the FC Barcelona player acquired exclusive land to build boutique hotels at an approximate cost of 200 million euros, but what no one would have imagined is that they would find about 250 graves on the site. ( Filed Under: In the middle of the Day of the Dead, Mhoni Vidente predicts the death of beloved Hispanic singer)

Mhoni Vidente says that Gerard Piqué will be fired from FC Barcelona

Will be? Mhoni Vidente assures that Gerard Piqué will be fired from FC Barcelona
Photo YouTube Mhoni Seer

In this video that is available on Mhoni Vidente’s official YouTube channel, the Cuban psychic said that Gerard Piqué will be fired from FC Barcelona — in case he needed more bad news. She also recalled that in several stadiums in Spain they have programmed (on purpose?) Shakira’s songs. However, she also said that the Colombian singer needs to move on.

According to El universal, the Spanish soccer player did not leave the mother of his two children for Clara Chía, since he says that they were already separated long before. It is even said that he had been living alone for a long time in a luxury apartment located in the center of the city.  (TO SEE THE VIDEO, CLICK HERE). SOME IMAGES WERE TAKEN FROM THIS VIDEO

