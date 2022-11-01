Mhoni Vidente predicts November will be a month of change

Mhoni Vidente gives her predictions for November.

The Cuban psychic says November will be a month of change. “God’s number is 11.” On one of her most recent visits to El Heraldo de México, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shared her predictions about what November will be like. It’s a month that promises to bring many changes. Without letting any more time go by, the psychic beloved by Hispanics remarked that the number 11 is God’s number, also known as the perfect number. For this reason, every time that number appears it means that it is the door to the divine and the angels: “That means you will have a very good or positive message, especially when you see 11:11.” According to Mhoni Vidente, November will be a month of change “This month will be very important because there will be changes in different regimes, there will be elections in several countries, apart from the fact that there is a calmer and better mental conscience in all senses because Christmas is approaching and this month is for the signs of Scorpio and Sagittarius,” said Mhoni Vidente at the beginning of her predictions. Also, the Cuban psychic said that November will be a month full of good intentions and surprises, according to the Temperance card: “This card tells us that there will be very positive things for all Latinos and for the United States.” In the elections (which will be on Tuesday the 8th) Mhoni envisions the Democrats will be victorious over the Republicans: “In Texas It will be the first time a Democrat wins,” she said.

A lunar eclipse is coming The same day that the elections are held in the United States, there will be a lunar eclipse in almost the entire northern hemisphere, according to Mhoni Vidente, who said: “This eclipse is going to bring us a very positive change in terms of being more romantic, as well as in pregnancies and in terms of emotional stability.” Next, the Cuban psychic said that the Moon will help us all to calm down the energies in terms of lawsuits and, above all, in wars: “There will be a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, as well as between some countries Europeans and Asians. God grant that in this month that agreement and that union between countries will already take place and that will end the wars.”

Mhoni reveals what the Temperance card tells her Before finishing with her predictions for November, Mhoni Vidente again showed the Temperance card, which indicates that this month will be Kabbalistic in terms of spiritual elevation: “It will also be a month of many celebrations (apart from the Day of the Dead) in Mexico City, but let us remember that it will be a month of spiritual elevation, the month of God.” Finally, the Cuban psychic said that everything we ask for in November will be given to us: “You have to concentrate every day in the morning, be very positive and know that everything has a solution. Everything in life always has a solution and we will try to find it this month,” she concluded. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

Prediction fulfilled by Mhoni Vidente: Tragedy on Halloween After it was reported that more than 150 people (not counting the more than 80 injured) lost their lives in a stampede during the Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea, Mhoni Vidente shared a video that proves that she had visualized a tragedy of this nature. What did she say on that occasion? “The Devil card tells me that October 31 is when Lucifer and all the demons are released and some people perform very dark rituals, that is why many people disappear on this day and are later found dismembered, and that is why we have to take care of ourselves and also from the attacks in the United States, Europe and Mexico.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)