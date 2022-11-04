Search

Inicio » English » Rapper Takeoff’s autopsy results are revealed

Rapper Takeoff’s autopsy results are revealed

By 
AP resultados autopsia del rapero Takeoff
  • Authorities announced that Takeoff was shot multiple times.
  • His autopsy results revealed painful details.
  • Videos of his violent death have flooded social media.

RAPPER SHOT TO DEATH! After rapper Takeoff’s brutal murder last Tuesday, authorities have revealed his autopsy results and the worst has been confirmed. Takeoff was shot directly in the head!

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known in the entertainment world as Takeoff, was shot to death outside 810 Billiards & Bowling after a private party last Tuesday. Later, videos of his violent death flooded social media.

Rapper Takeoff’s autopsy results

autopsy results of rapper Takeoff
Photo: Twitter

Around 2:30 a.m., a shooting occurred outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley and the 28-year-old rapper was hit. Takeoff died at the scene and images have circulated of his body lying in a large pool of blood.

Although it was public knowledge that he had died of gunshot wounds, the autopsy results revealed painful details. On Wednesday, authorities announced that Takeoff had been fatally shot multiple times, including once in the head and once in the torso.

Takeoff was shot to death

autopsy results of rapper Takeoff
Photo: Twitter

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in the city of Houston, Texas, indicated that Takeoff’s body had “penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso” and they officially qualified his death as a homicide.

The information only confirms the suspicions of the police who, just hours before, had asked the public for help finding the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death. For now, the authorities said they hope to be able to interview the 40 people who were at the party and who fled when they heard the gunshots, reported The Associated Press.

More people were injured

Photo: Twitter

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Tuesday that at least two people had fired guns outside the establishment. He added that in addition to the member of the rap trio Migos, two other people had also been hit by bullets.

The two wounded people were taken to local hospitals in private vehicles and had non-life-threatening injuries, Finner said. Now, the investigation turns to Takeoff’s murder. The police indicated that the artist was “highly respected” so “there was no reason to believe that he was involved in something criminal at that time”, said CBS News.

Senseless violence

Photo: Twitter

Finner also said he hopes to meet with other rap artists to talk about violence, although he did not say that the rapper’s murder was related to his music, according to NBC News. For now, fans and followers have created a makeshift altar in the middle of the mall where the shooting occurred to pay tribute to the artist.

Quality Control, Migos’ record label, also commented in a statement via Instagram that it was sorry for Takeoff’s death and that it was all due to senseless violence that “has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

