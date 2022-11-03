Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Do they know who Takeoff’s killer is? New details of the rapper’s death

Do they know who Takeoff’s killer is? New details of the rapper’s death

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Police are looking for rapper Takeoff’s killer.
  • Details of the murder are revealed on social media.
  • He was killed over a dice game?

After the murder of rapper Takeoff, police are searching for his killer. They made a special request to those who were present at the incident or may have details about what happened. But, while the authorities carry out their investigation, a new version of events has emerged on social media.

New details that have come to light point to what could be the possible reason for the singer’s shooting and who could have been involved in the altercation. Takeoff’s death surprised his fans, who have not stopped sending messages in memory of the singer and of course, condolences to his family.

WAS TAKEOFF KILLED OVER A DICE GAME?

DID A BAD GAME CAUSE TAKEOFF'S DEATH?
Photo: Twitter

After authorities and the media confirmed the death of rapper Takeoff, details about the shooting continue to emerge. On Twitter, La Wembyneta (@24SegundosTV) shared a couple of text messages saying a fight over a dice game caused his death.

HAY QUE SABER
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

The message says that Quavo was losing a lot of money at dice and things got heated. Then someone who was with Migos started shooting and hit Takeoff by mistake. They shared images of anonymous text messages, presumably from a witness.

What do the text messages say?

What do the text messages mention?
Photo: Twitter

The text messages say tempers flared when Quavo began getting upset about losing a lot of money. According to the testimony of the source and the videos that came to light, the rapper was shot by a stray bullet.

“(…) then someone they was with jumped up and that’s when everybody bunched up then shots just started ringing but they were coming from somebody Migos was with him but he was shooting wild and he hit takeoff on accident,” reads part of the message that was released through social media. In the video that surfaced, Takeoff is shown at a table while the others are playing dice.

Is the killer wanted?

Is the killer wanted?
Photo: Twitter

Although this story became popular on social media, the Houston police did not hesitate to weigh in on what they know. Authorities confirmed that they have no reason to believe rapper Takeoff was involved in anything criminal when he was shot and killed, the New York Post reported.

Around 40 people were at the private event members of Migos were. In the first reports from the Houston authorities, it was specified that two men opened fire on the musician. Although there were a large number of people at the event, when the police arrived, most of them fled the scene.

What are police asking for?

Police looking for murderer Takeoff: What are the authorities asking for?
Photo: Twitter

The fatal shooting involving rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a private party early Tuesday morning, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and injuring two more people, The Associated Press reported.

Police Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff was “highly respected” and he “has no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.” The chief said most of the people fled after the shooting started and asked anyone who knows or has video of what happened to come forward to help investigators identify the shooters, the AP noted. Filed Under: Police Want Takeoff Killer

Did Takeoff die at the scene?

Police looking for murderer Takeoff: Did he die at the scene of the crime?
Photo: Twitter

The shooting occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling, which is in a three-story commercial complex in Houston that includes upscale restaurants, a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel. Takeoff was declared dead at the scene, according to  The Associated Press. Shortly after, the images of Quavo — Takeoff’s uncle and member of Migos — asking for help for his nephew were released.

According to TMZ, the incident broke out around 2:30 in the morning. After the incident, Houston police received a 911 call announcing that a shooting had left one of the event’s attendees badly injured. In the first moments of the event, it was not revealed that the rapper was involved. Filed Under: Police Want Takeoff Killer

Etiquetas: , ,
Celebrities
Entertainment
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT