Do they know who Takeoff’s killer is? New details of the rapper’s death

What do the text messages say? The text messages say tempers flared when Quavo began getting upset about losing a lot of money. According to the testimony of the source and the videos that came to light, the rapper was shot by a stray bullet. “(…) then someone they was with jumped up and that’s when everybody bunched up then shots just started ringing but they were coming from somebody Migos was with him but he was shooting wild and he hit takeoff on accident,” reads part of the message that was released through social media. In the video that surfaced, Takeoff is shown at a table while the others are playing dice.

Is the killer wanted? Although this story became popular on social media, the Houston police did not hesitate to weigh in on what they know. Authorities confirmed that they have no reason to believe rapper Takeoff was involved in anything criminal when he was shot and killed, the New York Post reported. Around 40 people were at the private event members of Migos were. In the first reports from the Houston authorities, it was specified that two men opened fire on the musician. Although there were a large number of people at the event, when the police arrived, most of them fled the scene.

What are police asking for? The fatal shooting involving rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a private party early Tuesday morning, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and injuring two more people, The Associated Press reported. Police Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff was “highly respected” and he “has no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.” The chief said most of the people fled after the shooting started and asked anyone who knows or has video of what happened to come forward to help investigators identify the shooters, the AP noted. Filed Under: Police Want Takeoff Killer

Did Takeoff die at the scene? The shooting occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling, which is in a three-story commercial complex in Houston that includes upscale restaurants, a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel. Takeoff was declared dead at the scene, according to The Associated Press. Shortly after, the images of Quavo — Takeoff’s uncle and member of Migos — asking for help for his nephew were released. According to TMZ, the incident broke out around 2:30 in the morning. After the incident, Houston police received a 911 call announcing that a shooting had left one of the event’s attendees badly injured. In the first moments of the event, it was not revealed that the rapper was involved. Filed Under: Police Want Takeoff Killer