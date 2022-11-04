New video of rapper Takeoff’s death surfaces
New video of rapper Takeoff's shooting death surfaces. A person dressed in black is seen with a bag of the same color and a gun in his hand.
A new video of the death of rapper Takeoff, a member of the trio Migos, in an incident that occurred Tuesday morning outside a bowling alley in Houston, has surfaced, as confirmed by his representative. Takeoff was 28 years old.
In the video, a person can be seen carrying a gun and he is now a suspect in the investigations. A person dressed in black, with a black bag and a gun in his hand is shown from a different angle than what has been seen so far on social media.
WHAT CAN BE SEEN IN THE VIDEO?
This happened seconds before the fatal shooting after a heated argument over a dice game. Quavo, wearing a bright orange shirt, is seen walking behind the man with the gun just two seconds before the shooting takes place.
It should be noted that Takeoff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative of the group who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press, the news shocked the entertainment world this week.
NEW VIDEO AT THE SCENE OF TAKEOFF’S SHOOTING
It cannot be confirmed whether this person was the first to fire the shots, however, a few seconds later he is seen picking up his gun and apparently shooting it. At that moment it is not known where Quavo and Takeoff were, but investigations continue.
It should be remembered that the artist was a few feet behind Quavo. People heard at least ten gunshots, one of which hit the singer in the head, killing him. He was pronounced dead right at the scene. Filed Under: Takeoff rapper death video
WHAT DID THE POLICE DO?
Police responded shortly after 2:30 am to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, authorities said. Officers found a man dead when they arrived at the scene.
Security personnel in the area heard the shots but did not see who fired them, a police spokesman said. Two other people were injured and are hospitalized. No arrests were announced at the time, however today they are paying tribute to the singer on social media. Filed Under: Takeoff rapper death video
WHAT WERE HIS ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENTS?
The Grammy-nominated rap trio had four songs in the top 10 on Billboard’s chart, including Bad and Boujee, which was No. 1 for several weeks. The group had three albums: Culture, Culture II and Culture III, with the first two reaching number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
In 2018, they won an ASCAP Vanguard Award for streaming success with songs like Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj), Stir Fry, and Walk It Talk It. On screen, they played versions of themselves in an episode of the television show Atlanta. Takeoff and Quavo released an album last month, Only Built for Infinity Links. To see the video click here. With information from Reuters, The New York Post and TMZ.