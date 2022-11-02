Kenia Ontiveros looks spectacular.

Larry Hernandez’s wife enjoys her new body.

Several weeks after surgery, the businesswoman shows off her work. Kenia Ontiveros, the wife of Larry Hernández, went under the knife about a month ago and is now enjoying the results of her cosmetic surgery that increased the size of her bust, reduced her belly and waist, as well as increasing her butt. The changes have enchanted her famous husband. Now, weeks into her recovery, on Halloween Kenia Ontiveros, showed that the operation was well worth it because she looks spectacular showing off her charms. She chose a figure hugging costume to show off her new curves. Kenia Ontiveros got her Halloween costume muddy Gatúbela was the perfect costume for Kenia Ontiveros’ new body and she knew it from the moment she decided to wear it because that costume accentuated her curves like no other. It showed the results of her cosmetic surgery perfectly. Larry Hernández is more than proud, because he enjoys the benefits. Through photos and videos on Instagram the former businesswoman friend of Mayeli Alonso appeared with her long curly brown hair perfectly made up as the iconic Batman character played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Larry Hernández’s wife washed away doubts about her body With more confidence than ever, and looking very sexy, Kenia Ontiveros first wanted to show her costume off by putting on a mask with cat ears. The body of the costume was made of skin-tight black leather. In addition to sharing photos, Larry Hernández’s wife posted a video where she’s at a party in a club where her husband sang and together they enjoyed a night of music, costumes, many drinks and many sexy moments. In one scenes, Kenia Ontiveros is lying sensually on an armchair and her husband wakes her up with kisses.

Kenya Ontiveros shakes her new butt In a part of the Halloween video, Kenia Ontiveros shakes her butt showing her cat tail like a good Catwoman, turning up the heat among her thousands of followers who did not hesitate to comment: “That kitten dances with money.” “How pretty and you self-esteem at 1000, it’s the best.” “Now the chin lipo and it will be spectacular.” “The most beautiful cat I’ve ever seen.” “Mega waist.” “Kenya’s body.” More people were amazed at Kenia’s body: “Good Larry eats all that.” “You look spectacular.” “How beautiful Kenya.” “She just lacked the cheek lipo.” “You just have to do your cheeks, you look very round in your face.” “You better not do anything else to yourself because you already have a lot and you are going to look like the Tigresa del Oriente.”

Does she need more surgery? Unfortunately for Kenia Ontiveros, despite her spectacular body, many people now think that her face needs surgery to reduce her cheeks and double chin. However, others applauded Larry Hernández supporting his wife. People commented: “I thought you couldn’t be on your side because of the fat on your hips.” “That Larry is very much in love.” “Everything turned out great on her!!!” “You are beautiful and you looked very pretty.” “Oh, Kenya, you had a better body before doing that to you.” “These wives of “artists” are becoming more and more disgraceful, They speak ill of each other. They compete among themselves to see who looks better operated to see who has better claws etc etc ..!! As if that were the most important thing … they want to fill their gaps and complexes like this … they should better go to a good psychiatrist. ” SEE THE VIDEO OF KENIA ONTIVEROS AS CATWOMAN