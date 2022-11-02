Leaked audio of Frida Sofía calling her grandfather Enrique Guzmán a ‘pig’

New scandal in the Guzmán Pinal Family.

Leaked audio has surfaced of Frida Sofía calling her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, a ‘pig’.

“Only she knows what has happened in her life.” “We’ll see what he says in a year.” A new scandal in the Guzmán Pinal Family. After singer and actor Enrique Guzmán recently made controversial statements involving his granddaughter Frida Sofía, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán isn’t remaining silent and calls her grandfather everything under the sun in some audios that were leaked on television and social media. On Image Entertainment’s, De Primera Mano show, Gustavo Adolfo Infante conducted a revealing interview with the young woman in April of last year where these audios were played with her authorization. But what exactly did she say? Pay close attention. What happened between Frida Sofía and Enrique Guzmán? As mentioned, in April of last year Frida Sofía made unexpected revelations involving her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán: “He was always very abusive. Look, I start to shake because I have a lot to say about that… A very disgusting man, a very abusive man, he scared me, he always scared me.” And when no one expected it, Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter said that her grandfather had done “ugly things” to her when she was just a girl. Unable to contain her tears, she said that he had groped her. It did not take long for the La Plaga singer to sue his own granddaughter. However, according to Frida Sofía’s lawyer, the Public Ministry dismissed this complaint.

Frida Sofía did initiate legal proceedings against her grandfather… and her own mother Despite the fact that Enrique Guzmán said that he had already forgiven his granddaughter, Frida Sofía, a few weeks after her unexpected revelation, initiated legal proceedings against him as well as against her own mother, Alejandra Guzmán for family violence, corruption of minors and sexual abuse. She said the following in June of last year… “Today I reiterate my decision to initiate legal action against Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán for the various incidents to which I was subjected that marked and affected me every day of my life. I seek justice, not revenge,” she said on that occasion. With the current investigation folder, but with a slow path, since the young woman’s ratification is required, her legal team filed an appeal for the case to be transferred to Miami, Florida, where she lives.

“I’m not your f… family” Journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante leaked the audios that Frida Sofía sent him after Enrique Guzmán spoke about her again just a few days ago: “I think what disgusts me the most, or I don’t know what it gives me, it’s disgusting. That’s when he says: ‘Well, it’s family.’ No sir, or whatever you are, pedophile, disgusting, I’m not your fu… family. I don’t care…. But sometimes the blood is not so thick.” “Why don’t you start talking about the lives you owe, the people you killed, the waiter? Why doesn’t he talk about all those things? Pig, what he says doesn’t matter to me. He’s a pig and he knows it and it’s good that now the world knows it too because that’s what he is. He’s a pedophile and that doesn’t heal,” said Frida Sofía. But she still had more to say….

Frida Sofía asks Gustavo Adolfo Infante to show several videos that put Enrique Guzmán in a very ugly light In another audio, Frida Sofía asks journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante to show several videos that put Enrique Guzmán in a very bad light. In one of them, he touches Verónica Castro’s bust in the middle of a live show. In others he’s touching Alejandra Guzmán’s leg and kissing his own daughter on the mouth: “I mean, how disgusting, how disgusting, but I have never seen a father and a daughter kiss that way or see each other or touch each other that way.” “So, let the public decide. If I really look like ‘the crazy one’ I don’t know. I’m not going to say they are lies. It’s not a lie, no mom… I mean, it’s always been disgusting. He has always treated women like trash, when the trash is him. He raped my grandmother (Silvia Pinal) and it’s written there, it’s also filmed and everything in his series. I mean no, not here, no sir,… And he still says he doesn’t want to see me, imagine what I feel. I’m not even going to say it, but don’t worry about it,” concluded Frida Sofía. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)