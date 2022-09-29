Ned Fulmer from ‘Try Guys’ is fired after cheating scandal

Ned Fulmer is ‘cancelled’ after being caught cheating.

The video star’s wife breaks her silence.

What does the future hold for Ned?

The internet has gone crazy after a leaked video of Ned Fulmer from YouTube’s Try Guys where he appears in a rather compromising position with a woman who isn’t his wife. Ned Fulmer walked into the lion’s den after this controversy.

This situation has cost him his job and he released a statement on social media apologizing for the incident and the pain he has caused his friends and family. But the member of the famous trio just got even more bad news….

Ned Fulmer’s wife breaks her silence

Ariel Fulmer, Ned’s wife, released an official statement on social media, where she thanked the people who have been watching out for her. She clarified that she needs privacy from fans and the media. “Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot. “.

“Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” explained Ariel, wife of the Try Guys member. This comes after a compromising video of him kissing another woman was leaked. Filed Under: Ned Fulmer Cheating Wife