Ned Fulmer from ‘Try Guys’ is fired after cheating scandal
Ned Fulmer is 'cancelled' after being caught cheating. The video star's wife breaks her silence. What does the future hold for Ned?
- Ned Fulmer is ‘cancelled’ after being caught cheating.
- The video star’s wife breaks her silence.
- What does the future hold for Ned?
The internet has gone crazy after a leaked video of Ned Fulmer from YouTube’s Try Guys where he appears in a rather compromising position with a woman who isn’t his wife. Ned Fulmer walked into the lion’s den after this controversy.
This situation has cost him his job and he released a statement on social media apologizing for the incident and the pain he has caused his friends and family. But the member of the famous trio just got even more bad news….
Ned Fulmer’s wife breaks her silence
Ariel Fulmer, Ned’s wife, released an official statement on social media, where she thanked the people who have been watching out for her. She clarified that she needs privacy from fans and the media. “Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot. “.
"Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot. ".

"Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids," explained Ariel, wife of the Try Guys member. This comes after a compromising video of him kissing another woman was leaked.
“My family is my priority”
This, however, has been a rather complicated week for Fulmer, who also said in a statement that his family is his priority and he regrets the pain he caused them. “Family should always have been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual working relationship,” he said.
"I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."
The other woman was a producer on the Try Guys podcast
Ned was caught red-handed when he was filmed kissing producer Alex Herring, according to TMZ. This information highlights that Alex was working with the group at a New York club when this happened.
TMZ also reported that the Try Guys made the difficult decision to expel Fulmer from the group, something that they had to think about for a while, but finally decided that they couldn’t continue working with him. Filed Under: Ned Fulmer Cheating Wife
Fulmer is no longer appearing on the group’s podcasts
The group has a podcast where they discuss controversial issues and each member offers their perspective, however Fulmer has stopped appearing and has been absent from social media due to this enormous controversy.
Social media users have also been commenting a lot about this incident that will undoubtedly be buzzed about for a while. There have been a number of celebrity cheating scandals lately. Filed Under: Ned Fulmer Cheating Wife