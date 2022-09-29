The woman justified herself by saying she stole out of necessity.

She attempted to take one of the most expensive cuts of meat in the store.

She tried to lie saying that she had been assaulted.

This video was posted on Twitter by the Paraguayan journalist Javier Fernechi. The recording shows a woman who tried to steal a cut of meat from a supermarket. She was discovered by a couple of employees and they stopped her before she left the market.

The attempted robbery occurred in this supermarket chain called Biggie in Paraguay. When the woman was caught, she was outraged and tried to justify her actions. However, none of her excuses were valid.

The woman justifies herself by saying that she steals out of necessity

PHOTO: Twitter

As can be seen in the video, the employee who is recording with her phone asks the thief: “Why do you steal?” And the woman responds simply: “Theft out of necessity.” The employee then says, “If you were to steal out of necessity, you would steal milk, not meat.”

The thief also tried to justify her theft of meat and said that she is not a vegetarian, that everyone eats meat and that is why she did it. Finally the girl who is recording tells her that she only came to the business to steal an expensive cut of meat to take to a party. (Filed As: Theft by Necessity)