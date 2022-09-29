Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente was right once again.

She shares what’s coming.

Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The most recognized psychic among Hispanics, Mhoni Vidente was supposedly correct in predicting the arrival of the powerful Hurricane Ian, which has quickly gained strength and reached a dangerous Category 5 on Wednesday when it hit the Florida coast. The Cuban psychic shared a video where she predicted this massive storm. “Two very strong hurricanes are coming… the Judgment card is telling us that one is going to split Cuba in half… it comes across the Atlantic… almost category 5-6, very strong and enters Miami, Florida,” she declared. Mhoni Vidente says, “I know what is coming” Now, with the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Mhoni Vidente asked people in her last video with the new predictions for September 26 to “take all precautions” in Florida and pointed out that the arrival of the meteor was “delayed”. Hurricane Ian quickly gained strength Wednesday off the southwestern coast of Florida, packing top winds of up to 155 mph (250 km/h), and bordering on a dangerous Category 5, according to the AP. Strong winds and downpours battered Florida’s populous Gulf of Mexico coast, with Naples and Sarasota at “maximum risk” of devastating storm surge.

The psychic warns of ‘the worst’ US Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed that Ian strengthened over warm gulf waters behind sweeping Cuba, where it knocked out the power grid and caused a widespread power outage on the island, according to The Associated Press. However, the astrologer gave another terrible prediction, saying that Hurricane Ian does not scare her as another worse phenomenon is approaching. “Another is coming in the Atlantic that will be almost category 5 or 6, which will also pass through the Dominican Republic, enter the Gulf to Texas,” said the psychic in the video posted on her official YouTube channel.

Mhoni predicts dangerous weather The authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of more than 2.5 million people, although legally they can’t be forced to leave. According to the AP, Floridians rushed to board up their homes and store their most precious possessions on the upper floors before leaving. But it was not only about hurricanes, since Mhoni Vidente also predicted “cold like she had never seen it before” since, in her opinion, we are in the “year of the impossible”. The psychic declared that “we are defenseless before God” since the “era of earthquakes and volcanoes” begins.

“I don’t believe in coincidences,” says Mhoni when predicting a new earthquake “I don’t believe in coincidences… less in the coincidences of earthquakes,” she said when speaking about the powerful earthquakes that occurred in Mexico on September 19, the anniversary of the tremors that killed thousands in 1985 and 2017. Hours after the earthquake at least two deaths were reported in the western state of Colima. There was structural damage to various buildings, including hospitals, in two Pacific Coast states that were still being assessed, the AP reported. For her part, the Cuban psychic assured that a new earthquake would occur in Mexico in December. To see the video click here.