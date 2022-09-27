José Antonio Cedano Bueno is found dead! After being kidnapped, the young Mexican singer was murdered (PHOTOS)
Young Mexican singer José Antonio Cedano Bueno was kidnapped and murdered. The authorities confirm the arrest of six people.
- A new tragedy in the Mexican music world.
- The young Mexican singer José Antonio Cedano Bueno was kidnapped and murdered.
- The authorities confirm the arrest of six people involved in the incident.
After Mexican music promoter was shot dead last week in Sonora, a new tragedy has struck the world of music in Mexico with the kidnapping and subsequent murder of 24-year-old singer José Antonio Cedano Bueno, according to the authorities and media such as Animal Político.
Relatives of the deceased reported last Saturday that an armed group had entered the home of the singer José Antonio Cedano Bueno and had taken him away by force. It all happened in the municipality of Guaymas, state of Sonora, which is suffering a wave of violence.
José Antonio Cedano Bueno was only 24 years old
Unfortunately for the family of José Antonio Cedano Bueno, it did not take long for things to get more complicated for the young singer. After being kidnapped, a few hours passed until the next day they received the sad news that authorities had located his body in the Loma Dorada sector.
The Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating, has not disclosed the motive for the crime against the 24-year-old singer. It is believed that it had to do with ‘settling accounts’, though nothing official has yet been reported by the authorities involved in the case.
Six people are arrested in connection with the murder
The authorities also reported that, based on a search carried out at a home in the city, they arrested six people who were allegedly behind the murder of José Antonio Cedano Bueno, whose body was also found by agents of the Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office.
Disseminating the photographs of the criminals as well as the weapons they found, in a Twitter message, the Attorney General of the State of Sonora wrote: “Six people were arrested, including a woman, originally from Empalme, Vícam, United States and from the state from Guerrero, identified as Jesús Edwin “N.”, 25, José Antonio “N.”, 41, José Eduardo “N.”, 48, Óscar Eduardo “N.”, 26, José Eleazar “N.” .”, 24, and Carmen “N.”, 23”.
Why was José Antonio Cedano Bueno killed?
Several people witnessed when the armed group arrived at the home of José Antonio Cedano Bueno and kidnapped him, so they identified at least two of the detainees.
At the moment the reason for the murder of the 24-year-old man is not known. It was also reported that long and short weapons were seized during the search of the home as well as several vehicles, a motorcycle, two cars, among others that apparently belonged to the victim. They also found a drone.
What did the young musician do?
After being kidnapped last Saturday, the family of José Antonio Cedano Bueno filed a police report at six in the evening and the authorities began the investigations. However, at 3:15 the next day, they confirmed the discovery of the musician’s body in the Loma Linda neighborhood.
About a year and a half ago, the young musician had finished his engineering degree at the UTG, from the north exit of Guaymas and, in addition to dedicating himself to what he was passionate about, he helped his father in a glass and aluminum installation business, according to Radar Sonora.