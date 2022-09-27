A new tragedy in the Mexican music world.

The young Mexican singer José Antonio Cedano Bueno was kidnapped and murdered.

The authorities confirm the arrest of six people involved in the incident.

After Mexican music promoter was shot dead last week in Sonora, a new tragedy has struck the world of music in Mexico with the kidnapping and subsequent murder of 24-year-old singer José Antonio Cedano Bueno, according to the authorities and media such as Animal Político.

Relatives of the deceased reported last Saturday that an armed group had entered the home of the singer José Antonio Cedano Bueno and had taken him away by force. It all happened in the municipality of Guaymas, state of Sonora, which is suffering a wave of violence.

José Antonio Cedano Bueno was only 24 years old

Unfortunately for the family of José Antonio Cedano Bueno, it did not take long for things to get more complicated for the young singer. After being kidnapped, a few hours passed until the next day they received the sad news that authorities had located his body in the Loma Dorada sector.

The Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating, has not disclosed the motive for the crime against the 24-year-old singer. It is believed that it had to do with ‘settling accounts’, though nothing official has yet been reported by the authorities involved in the case.