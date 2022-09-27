Adamari “kisses” a man and raises suspicions of a new relationship (VIDEO)
- It is speculated that the Hoy Día presenter has a new romance.
- Who is the man who appears ‘kissing’ Adamari?
- Will the Puerto Rican woman give herself a new chance at love?
Adamari kisses a man. Everything seems to indicate that Adamari López is looking for another opportunity for love. Or at least that’s how it seems after she has been seen looking very close with a dancer on more than one occasion. The first time they were seen together was in a video that the Puerto Rican host posted on Instagram.
Let us remember that Adamari has been single for more than a year, since her last relationship was with Spanish dancer Toni Costa until they suddenly broke up. Now, the Spaniard is in a relationship with a Mexican model, but will it be Adamari’s turn now?
Adamari draws attention by appearing with a Zumba dancer
For the second time, Adamari López was seen looking very close to Zumba dancer Martin Michel, with whom she seems to be quite cozy. This is not the first time that the Hoy Día presenter has been seen with the handsome dancer.
A few weeks ago, Adamari captured the attention of her fans by dancing very daringly with this man, who is also a famous influencer with more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and people have begun to suspect an alleged relationship.
What happened next?
She and her alleged partner appeared dancing in a romantic way to the song Alaska by Grupo Firme with Camilo. The controversial part of the video was when they both got very close and it seemed that they were going to kiss! It was right during the part of the song that says Be kissed by her little mouth.
It should be noted that people have already realized that, if the rumors of a romance are true, this would be the second time that the Puerto Rican host has fallen for a Zumba dancer. Martín, who may not He is as well known as Toni Costa, has some moves.
What do people think?
In the comments of the video, with more than 40,000 likes, people are rooting for a romance. “Super Adamari, I love seeing you do those dances with this super talented boy and a good person.” “They make a beautiful couple.”
"Another dancer?" says a user in comments. "That black guy is gorgeous." "It looks like they're dating, he's younger than her." "I hope you rebuild your romantic life again." "Nooo, another boy zumba." "She didn't learn from Toni." "That's why he's doing poorly in love, because she likes young men." (SEE VIDEO HERE).
Will Adamari be on Top Chef VIP?
According to what was reported by People in Español, Adamari López will be on the show on Friday, September 23. However, fortunately for the celebrities who have been part of Top Chef VIP from the beginning, it will not be as a participant, but judging a challenge.
A few days ago, it was also learned that Adamari López was sent to Colombia along with other celebrities such as Giselle Blondet, Andrea Meza, Lourdes Stephen and Ivonne Montero to be part of the taping of a hard cooking challenge for the contestants of Top Chef VIP that comes to an end on Monday, September 26.