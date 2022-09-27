It is speculated that the Hoy Día presenter has a new romance.

Who is the man who appears ‘kissing’ Adamari?

Will the Puerto Rican woman give herself a new chance at love?

Adamari kisses a man. Everything seems to indicate that Adamari López is looking for another opportunity for love. Or at least that’s how it seems after she has been seen looking very close with a dancer on more than one occasion. The first time they were seen together was in a video that the Puerto Rican host posted on Instagram.

Let us remember that Adamari has been single for more than a year, since her last relationship was with Spanish dancer Toni Costa until they suddenly broke up. Now, the Spaniard is in a relationship with a Mexican model, but will it be Adamari’s turn now?

Adamari draws attention by appearing with a Zumba dancer

For the second time, Adamari López was seen looking very close to Zumba dancer Martin Michel, with whom she seems to be quite cozy. This is not the first time that the Hoy Día presenter has been seen with the handsome dancer.

A few weeks ago, Adamari captured the attention of her fans by dancing very daringly with this man, who is also a famous influencer with more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and people have begun to suspect an alleged relationship.