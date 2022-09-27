Kayla Bailey dies at 25.

TV star Brooke Bailey’s daughter was in a tragic accident.

“I am grateful for the 25 years that (God) blessed me to have HIS daughter.” TRAGIC ACCIDENT. TV star Brooke Bailey’s daughter Kayla Bailey dies at 25 in a tragic accident, according to what her mother posted on social media. “I am grateful for the 25 years that (God) blessed me to have HIS daughter,” Brooke wrote. On Sunday night, Brooke Bailey, known for having been the wife of NBA player Ronnie Holland and for her appearance on the reality show Basketball Wives wrote a moving message confirming the tragic death of her 25-year-old daughter Kayla. TV star Brooke Bailey’s daughter Kayla dies at 25 “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” the TV personality wrote in a moving Instagram post which was accompanied with a series of photographs of her daughter. In the first one, the beautiful young woman could be seen in an all-white outfit and pink boots. In another image, a mother and daughter appeared dressed in black with impeccable makeup. The most heartbreaking though were the photos of Kayla when she was a little girl.

How did Kayla Bailey die? The famous 45-year-old also made changes to her Instagram profile in tribute to her daughter. “FOREVER. Kayla Nicole Bailey 2/3/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack,” Brooke Bailey wrote. She has not stopped mourning the loss of her daughter on social media. Although the TV star did not speak about the cause of her daughter’s death, she did repost a news item in her Instagram stories indicating that the young woman had died due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Further details have not yet been revealed.

“Thank you for LOVING my baby” After hearing the unfortunate news of Kayla’s death, family, friends, followers and admirers offered their condolences. Brooke responded to the overwhelming show of affection with a broken heart: “Thank you for LOVING my baby. Thank you.” “My God, beautiful, I am so sorry! My prayers are with you. I lift your name high tonight in prayer.” “I am so sorry Brooke, may the Lord cover you and comfort you… I will always be here to love you.” “Brooke, I am so sorry. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family,” they wrote.

“She was not prepared” On Instagram stories, Brooke thanked people for their support and spoke about her daughter’s huge heart. “My girl is so loved by all of you! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and greatly appreciated. “Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention. “If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being her friend, she changed your life forever. Our God! Our God, she is so faithful. I have been fasting and praying for days. I thought it was for something else. It was God preparing me for this time in my life. Although she wasn’t ready. I am grateful for the 25 years he blessed me to have HIS daughter. Love her, hug her, teach her, comfort her. She was my happiness on Earth,” she said in a heartbreaking message to her little girl.