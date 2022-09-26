Singer Lupe Tijerina Martínez dies in a terrible car accident

Singer Lupe Tijerina Martínez dies.

He was a singer for Los Cadetes de los Primos Tijerina.

His son confirmed the beloved singer’s death. Misfortune seems never ending for celebrities and public figures. There have been countless situations where various people from show business have suffered and this year several deaths have occurred in the entertainment world. Now the music world is grieving the passing of a beloved singer which was just confirmed. He was one of the members of Los Cadetes de los Primos Tijerina. Recently, the news of his tragic death was released on social media. Beloved Mexican singer Lupe Tijerina Martínez dies We well know that we can find all kinds of information on social media, especially when it comes to celebrities. It’s where they go to share new about their daily lives. A video recently began to circulate, confirming the death of a legendary norteño singer. The group Los Cadetes de los Primos Tijerina, which is known for songs like Es inútil, Cariño de madre, Llegaste a mí, among others, is grieving the death of one of its vocalists. He was killed on September 23. Filed Under: Lupe Tijerina Martínez dies

Singer Lupe Tijerina Martínez dies in a car accident Chamonic posted a video on Instagram confirming the unpleasant news. On September 23, Lupe Tijerina Martínez, vocalist of Los Cadetes de los Primos Tijerina was killed in a car accident. “Today my father was in a fateful accident. He came from New Mexico around 1940… Here we are in his room in the city of Victorville, my old man did not make it… At 5 a.m. I don’t know if he had a seizure, or if he had a heart attack or if he fell asleep, but the car was totaled and we are really thankful to everyone, we have received many calls,” said Lupe Tijerina Martínez’s son in the video that was posted on Instagram. Filed Under: Lupe Tijerina Martínez dies

The Los Cadetes de los Primos Tijerina singer’s son talked about his death “This is not easy, right now I am in his room, something very painful that is going to be for us to adapt to not having him around but my old man is full of memories. Everything we had planned for the future. Here are many photos of memories that we have of him. We are going to keep you informed of the funeral services and his burial,” continued his totally devastated son. “Thank you all, we are very hurt, my family both in Mexico and here but thank you we love you and my father as people loved him, many people appreciated him, we are receiving many calls of support, thank you, rest in peace my father Lupe Tijerina Martínez,” concluded the son of the Los Cadetes de los Primos Tijerina singer. Filed Under: Lupe Tijerina Martínez dies.

Fans offer their condolences Internet users didn’t take long to go comment on the singer’s tragic death. It should be noted that no further details of the accident were given, it is only known that the vehicle was completely destroyed. “RIP” “I am very sorry may he rest in peace.” “May God give your whole family a lot of strength.” “Rest in peace even if it is a hug to heaven.” “My deepest condolences.” “I’m crying from the sadness.” “Rest in peace, may God receive him in his glory!” “May God give comfort and peace to the entire Tijerina family.” “May God have him in glory.” TO WATCH THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Lupe Tijerina Martínez dies