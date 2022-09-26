Young Bad Bunny fan cries when he sees him in concert for the first time
A heartwarming moment on social media. A little boy experienced his first concert. This young Bad Bunny fan was excited to see him.
A touching moment went viral on social media. A young Bad Bunny fan cried when he saw him in concert for the first time. The incident was recorded on video and was quickly shared by users.
El Gordo y la flaca shared a tender moment on Instagram. In the first seconds of the video, you can see the boy whom some social network users have called Bad Bunny’s “the number one fan”.
The video shows how emotional the little fan was during his first concert. And what better first concert than that of his favorite artist — the singer who recently took all the nominations at the 2022 Latin Grammys.
The boy was extremely excited as he enjoyed the show and cried tears of joy. When he sang the hit Un ratito at the top of his lungs, the child’s tears touched his mother who decided to record the moment.
Social media users were touched
His mother never imagined that the moment would go viral. Without a doubt this video is a clear example of hero worship as well as being a happy memory for the little boy and his family. They enjoyed incredible experience at the Bad Bunny concert together.
Likewise, some social media users were quick to comment: “I would also cry.” and “The best thing in life is the love of children,” to mention a couple who were touched by the moment.
Some disapproved of the video
In addition, there were those who disapproved of the video: “A child crying for that thing.” “Excuse the ignorance but what is a child doing in an adult concert.” “How bad are we, the idols of the children of today.”
The latter comment was addressing the fact that, in many cases, the content or lyrics of this type of music are usually a bit inappropriate for a child since they usually contain content aimed at an adult audience.