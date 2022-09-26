Young Bad Bunny fan cries when he sees him in concert for the first time

A heartwarming moment on social media.

A little boy experienced his first concert.

This young fan was excited to see Bad Bunny.

A touching moment went viral on social media. A young Bad Bunny fan cried when he saw him in concert for the first time. The incident was recorded on video and was quickly shared by users.

El Gordo y la flaca shared a tender moment on Instagram. In the first seconds of the video, you can see the boy whom some social network users have called Bad Bunny’s “the number one fan”.

Bad Bunny fan cries when he sees him in concert

The video shows how emotional the little fan was during his first concert. And what better first concert than that of his favorite artist — the singer who recently took all the nominations at the 2022 Latin Grammys.

The boy was extremely excited as he enjoyed the show and cried tears of joy. When he sang the hit Un ratito at the top of his lungs, the child’s tears touched his mother who decided to record the moment.