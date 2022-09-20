Singer Post Malone takes a spectacular fall onstage (VIDEO)

There are concerns about Post Malone’s health.

He took a nasty fall onstage while performing.

Rumors claim it was because of drugs. Recently, a shocking video began to circulate on various social networks where singer Post Malone is seen taking a spectacular fall onstage. Some rumors claim that the situation was due to drug use. Post Malone took a shocking fall onstage, the accident was so serious that medics had to help him offstage and his fans didn’t know exactly what was going on or whether the show would continue. Post Malone takes spectacular fall onstage According to TMZ, the alarming incident occurred on Saturday, September 17, in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center. It happened right in the middle of a concert, when Malone was singing one of his most popular songs, Circles. Singer Post Malone suffered apparent rib injuries after taking a nasty fall onstage when he tripped over an uncovered hole in the stage used to lower audio equipment. He lay on the platform for several minutes while doctors attended to him.

Post Malone was treated by medics Finally, Malone got to his feet and was helped off the stage as he told the crowd that he would be back. After a 15-minute delay, he came back and resumed the show, holding his ribs and visibly wincing at times from the pain, according to Deadline. The tour has just kicked off for Post Malone, with dates scheduled for September 17 through mid-November. No statements have been issued on whether the fall would affect his next scheduled dates. Click here to see Post Malone’s fall.

Was it because of drugs? Some of the comments left by users on social media claim that the accident occurred because of drugs, since the New York singer has been linked to marijuana use on more than one occasion. Some other comments even blamed the team that had set up the stage. In the same way, opinions were divided, because although the majority called him “dramatic”, many others wished him a speedy recovery.

Post Malone is fine following his spill Finally, according to TMZ, Post Malone has just sent an update to his fans through Twitter, letting them know that he is doing well and explaining exactly what happened when he took the dramatic spill. The singer said in a video that he posted on Twitter, that during the acoustic part of his show, there is an area on the stage that opens up to the lower instruments, something he apparently forgot while walking and fell. Malone also apologized for having to interrupt the show and says he’ll make it up to St. Louis another time. He also said that he is doing well after a hospital visit and that the tour will continue as scheduled. Click here to see the video of Post Malone’s statements after his viral fall