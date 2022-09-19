Police arrested a man who charged up to Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

The Metropolitan Police said a man was arrested for an alleged public order offense.

Authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait. Police arrested a man who tried to run up to Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while people were queuing to pay tribute to the monarch. Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night in months lining up to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, with authorities warning on Saturday that mourners arriving face a 16-hour wait, according to Clarin and the AP. The arrest was carried out by police after what, they said, had been a “disturbance” on Friday night in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the queen’s coffin lies, wrapped in the Royal Banner and a jewel-encrusted crown on top. His intentions are not known at the moment. WHY WAS THE MAN ARRESTED? Parliamentary authorities said someone got out of line and tried to approach the coffin on its platform. The Metropolitan Police said that a man was arrested for an alleged public order offense. Nothing more is known about the man at this time. The tide of people wanting to say goodbye to the queen has grown steadily since the public was admitted to the room on Wednesday. On Friday, authorities temporarily stopped allowing more visitors to join the end of the queue, which winds around Southwark Park about five miles from Parliament.

WHAT HAPPENED AFTERWARDS? Overnight, volunteers distributed blankets and cups of tea to people queuing as the temperature dropped to 43 degrees Fahrenheit (six degrees Celsius). Despite the weather, mourners described the warmth of a shared experience. “It was cold during the night, but we had wonderful companions, we met new friends.” “The camaraderie was wonderful,” Chris Harman from London said in an interview. “It was worth it. I would do it over and over again. I would walk to the end of the world for my queen.” People had multiple reasons for coming, from affection for the queen to wanting to be part of a historic moment. To see the video click here. Filed Under: Queen Elizabeth Coffin Arrest

WHAT DID PEOPLE DO TO GET TO SEE THE QUEEN’S COFFIN? Simon Hopkins, who traveled from his home in central England, likened it to “a pilgrimage”. “It’s a little weird, because it goes against my personality,” he said. “I’ve been a little drawn to it.” All this in the midst of thousands of people who lined up to bid farewell to the English monarch Elizabeth II. Members of the public continued to file into Westminster Hall in silence, even as the queen’s four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood vigil around the flag-draped coffin for 15 minutes on Friday night. A baby’s cry was the only sound. Filed Under: Queen Elizabeth Coffin Arrest

WHAT WILL THE ROYAL FAMILY DO NEXT? Before the vigil, Edward said the royal family was “overwhelmed by the tidal wave of emotion that has engulfed us and by the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect (for) our dear Mum.” William who, after the death of his grandmother is now the heir to the throne, will be at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, will wear their uniform. Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren will hold a vigil at her coffin on Saturday. Charles’s children, Prince William and Prince Harry, will attend along with Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Prince Edward’s two children: Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Filed Under: Queen Elizabeth Coffin Arrest