Ramiro Delgado’s son faces a lawsuit.

Lupe Esparza has problems with both father and son.

Will they continue playing with Bronco?

Bronco is a regional Mexican band specializing in grupero and they are famous for their ballads, cumbias, rancheras and huapangos. Its members are originally from Apodaca, Nuevo León. The group has released more than 20 albums to date.

One of the youngest members, who recently left Bronco, is Ramiro Delgado Jr., son of Ramiro Delgado, who was also part of the band and was one of the most experienced musicians. He is highly respected in Mexico.

Ramiro Delgado Jr.’s life

In January 2021, Ramiro Delgado Jr. announced his departure from Bronco, supposedly to get away from the music scene. However, now Esparza has revealed the real reason. “He told us something that he did not keep to. He was almost crying out loud with me, hugging me, telling me he was quitting music,” he said.

“It turns out that he wrote his own his music, which seems fine to me, but it was very easy for him to tell us,” he said in an interview for the Univisión program Sal y Pimienta, referring to the new group that is called Norte Delgado, founded by Delgado Jr.