Who is Ramiro Delgado Jr. of Bronco?
Ramiro Delgado's son faces a lawsuit. Lupe Esparza has problems with both father and son. Will they continue playing with Bronco?
Bronco is a regional Mexican band specializing in grupero and they are famous for their ballads, cumbias, rancheras and huapangos. Its members are originally from Apodaca, Nuevo León. The group has released more than 20 albums to date.
One of the youngest members, who recently left Bronco, is Ramiro Delgado Jr., son of Ramiro Delgado, who was also part of the band and was one of the most experienced musicians. He is highly respected in Mexico.
Ramiro Delgado Jr.’s life
In January 2021, Ramiro Delgado Jr. announced his departure from Bronco, supposedly to get away from the music scene. However, now Esparza has revealed the real reason. “He told us something that he did not keep to. He was almost crying out loud with me, hugging me, telling me he was quitting music,” he said.
“It turns out that he wrote his own his music, which seems fine to me, but it was very easy for him to tell us,” he said in an interview for the Univisión program Sal y Pimienta, referring to the new group that is called Norte Delgado, founded by Delgado Jr.
Delgado’s ‘compadre’ betrayed him
According to El Heraldo de México, in 2019 there was a great controversy the musician’s life because Ramiro Delgado said that his “compadre” had betrayed him. They also accused him of mistreatment and economic mismanagement which caused his unexpected departure from the legendary band.
“Right now we really don’t talk to each other, I’m not going to lie to you. At first, when this unexpected breakup happened, because I never imagined that this was going to happen, I reconsidered and realized the reality of things,” said José Guadalupe Esparza.
The Delgados face Lupe Esparza
Both father and son pointed out economic and logistical mismanagement by Lupe Esparza and also mistreatment by René and José Adán Esparza. They say that is why they said goodbye and ended that part of their lives. Delgado Jr also revealed one more reason for his father.
“My dad’s problem had a lot to do with health. His blood pressure increased and then other problems arose.” In addition to the stress of being part of the band, he was suffering the effects of playing an instrument as heavy as the accordion for decades, he told Suelta la Sopa.