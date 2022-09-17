After Te felicito, Shakira’s tragedy became public.

Piqué cheated on the Colombian singer and confirmed his relationship with Clara Chía.

After weeks of devastation, Shakira reappears with her heart in hand. Gerard Piqué’s betrayal left Shakira devastated and when the whole scandal happened it was confirmed that Shakira’s song Te felicito was aimed at the father of her children for his infidelity. Now, weeks later, the singer reappears and sends a clear signal of what is to come. For weeks, Shakira remained silent, about the scandal involving Piqué and his relationship with Clara Chía. However, the Colombian singer has reappeared smiling and with an image that promises “revenge” for her ex. Shakira sparked controversy The Colombian singer is recording the video for her next song called Monotonía and is expected to go straight for Gerard Piqué’s jugular after what happened in their relationship. It’s something like a continuation of Te Felicito. Now, Shakira revels in being single. Although Ozuna, who she has a duet with on Monotonia, flirted with her, the truth is that Shakira is focused on her children, on her father who is going through health problems, as well as on her musical career while her team of lawyers help her with the debt she has to the Treasury in Spain.

Does the heart in her hand symbolize Piqué’s? Shakira’s beauty can be seen in images leaked by various accounts such as Chico Farándula. The artist has focused on her musical career again after the divorce from Piqué and, in several photos, you can see the Colombian with a heart in her hand. “#Shakira returns fully to work and with her heart in hand (literally), she is caught recording part of her new video #Monotonia hand in hand with #Ozuna,” reads the description of the photos where Piqué’s ex looks prettier than ever and happy.

Signs that Shakira is preparing a new attack against Piqué? The video for Monotonía was recorded in Manresa, a town in Catalonia, Spain, where Shakira currently lives due to Piqué’s refusal to give her permission to take her children to Miami, where the Colombian singer wanted to live. In addition, you can see how Shakira despises the heart she has in her hand, which for many fans symbolizes Piqué’s, so it is expected that the Colombian will undoubtedly take advantage of the hard time she is going through and take out her fury against the footballer.

Ozuna flirts with Shakira Shakira also dedicated a few words to Ozuna, who took the opportunity to flirt with the Colombian because she said: “Ozu! You are a champion. How did you endure the many hours of continuous filming? A pleasure working with you! You deserve the success you have achieved!” The reggaeton singer responded very lovingly to Shakira: “A dream to work with the queen of the world, Shakira. With you to the moon, Shak,” he said in an Instagram story where you can see them hugging after they finished recording the music video for Monotonia that will be released in a few weeks. HERE YOU CAN SEE IMAGES OF THE SHOOTING OF SHAKIRA WITH HEART IN HAND. Some images of this note come from this video and this video.