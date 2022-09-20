Was Prince Harry humiliated? The Queen’s insignia was removed from his military uniform
PRINCE HARRY HUMILIATED AT HIS GRANDMOTHER’S FUNERAL! After Prince Harry’s appearance at his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s farewell, details emerge about the military uniform he wore during the vigil. Everything seems to indicate that the situation continues to be tense regarding the members of the royal family.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II put all the members of the royal family in the spotlight. Rumors about a bad relationship between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, continue to be the order of the day. Although, many people blame the strained relationship between the monarch and his son on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle,
THE QUEEN’S INITIALS WERE REMOVED FROM HIS UNIFORM!
Prince Harry surprised many by wearing his military uniform during the vigil over Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin with all of her other grandchildren. At first, the response was positive and the public was moved that the new king allowed his son to wear his military uniform to bid the queen farewell. However, some people noticed a worrisome detail.
Everything seems to indicate that both Prince William and Prince Harry wore military uniforms with the queen’s initials, an insignia that made them part of the royal family. Now, Harry has been stripped of that privilege.
Was Harry’s uniform different from Prince William’s?
For the vigil, both princes wore the Blues and Royals dress No. 1 uniform “at the request of the King”, according to Page Six. But, Prince Harry did not wear the traditional “ER”, the royal insignia in honor of the queen. That detail did not go unnoticed and the experts stated that it was a clear sign that the relationship is not going as well as many believed.
According to rumors, the princes have a tense relationship and, in recent days, they have tried to reconcile. They have been photographed having short conversations.
How did Harry feel about the missing insignia?
After it was revealed that the prince wasn’t wearing the insignia, a close friend of Harry’s shared how he felt about it. According to the statements that he offered to a local media, Prince Harry was “heartbroken” and he considered this act intentional.
“He is heartbroken. Removing the grandmother’s initials from him feels very intentional, ”said Prince Harry’s friend to the Sunday Times of London, according to Page Six. Harry’s friend’s statements confirmed the strained relationship between the king and his son.
Did they want to humiliate Prince Harry?
According to Prince Harry’s friend, he was devastated by the royal decision to remove the insignia. In photographs, Harry can be seen looking grim as he stood vigil with his cousins.
Prince Harry’s friend confirmed during the short interview, that he was devastated. He almost refused to wear the uniform, but did so to avoid humiliation at his grandmother’s vigil. Another source close to the royals denied that version of events but did confirm that the prince was stripped of royal regalia, Page Six said. This occurred after resigning from his royal duties in 2020. Filed Under: Prince Harry Royal Badges