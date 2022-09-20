Was prince Harry was humiliated at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Prince Harry’s uniform was stripped of her initials.

A friend of the controversial prince revealed how he felt.

PRINCE HARRY HUMILIATED AT HIS GRANDMOTHER’S FUNERAL! After Prince Harry’s appearance at his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s farewell, details emerge about the military uniform he wore during the vigil. Everything seems to indicate that the situation continues to be tense regarding the members of the royal family.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II put all the members of the royal family in the spotlight. Rumors about a bad relationship between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, continue to be the order of the day. Although, many people blame the strained relationship between the monarch and his son on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle,

THE QUEEN’S INITIALS WERE REMOVED FROM HIS UNIFORM!

Prince Harry surprised many by wearing his military uniform during the vigil over Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin with all of her other grandchildren. At first, the response was positive and the public was moved that the new king allowed his son to wear his military uniform to bid the queen farewell. However, some people noticed a worrisome detail.

Everything seems to indicate that both Prince William and Prince Harry wore military uniforms with the queen’s initials, an insignia that made them part of the royal family. Now, Harry has been stripped of that privilege.