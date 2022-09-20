Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez no longer hiding their romance?

They share a ‘hot’ moment on social media.

They receive harsh criticism from followers. Recently the news of an alleged romance between the influencer and the daughter of the Mexican rocker Alex Lora left their followers in “shock”. However, a new video of Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez kissing could confirm suspicions. A “hot” video went viral on social media in which the controversial women were again caught in a compromising moment. They made an impression and got a lot of criticism. New video of Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez kissing In the video, Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora can be seen in tight pajamas that did not leave much to the imagination. They also had plunging necklines that many of their followers appreciated. Holding hands, the Mexican beauties listened to the question: “What is the probability that they will kiss?” Then both answered “three” and immediately exchanged a passionate kiss, shocking viewers.

Their ‘revealing’ video generated criticism The video shared on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter unleashed a furor and surprisingly garnered many negative comments. People called them “talentless women” and said that they used their alleged relationship to attract attention on social media. “Ridiculous.” “What a waste of women.” “Disgusting.” “Poor things, what you have to do to eat,” were some of the large number of negative comments that were highlighted in various reposts of the video. Click here to see the video of Celia and Lizbeth kissing.

It is not the first time that they’ve kissed in public The astonishment was due to the fact that months before this video came out, Celia and Lizbeth had been rumored to have a romance thanks to a collaboration they did for the Youtube channel from ‘Liz’. My girlfriend Celia Lora is the title of the video in which the beautiful women played ‘Semana Inglesa’ to see how many kisses or challenges they could do. In the video, the two gave each other more than one “hot” kiss on different parts of their bodies, including in areas such as the breasts or abdomen. Click here to see the video of Lizbeth and Celia playing ‘English week’.

Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodriguez use controversy to grow their popularity Lizbeth Rodríguez is one of the new celebrities who rose to fame thanks to the internet — in particular for her work with the audiovisual production company Badabun, where she was in charge of the popular section Exposing Cheaters. Lizbeth decided to start her own account under her name on social media. Many times she goes viral for the liberal and revealing content she offers on digital platforms. On the other hand, the famous ‘rebel’ daughter of Mexican rocker Alex Lora, who is a model for adult magazines and has appeared on reality shows like Acapulco Shore and recently on La Casa de los Famosos, Celia Lora’s personality undoubtedly fits Lizbeth’s.